Meet Jack Whitehall’s Girlfriend Roxy Horner: Inside Her Relationship With The TV Host

By Capital FM

Who is Jack Whitehall's girlfriend, Roxy Horner and how long have they been dating? Here's the low-down on the model and her relationship with the TV host.

Jack Whitehall is one of the nation’s favourite comedians and one of the many people who are in awe of his comedic personality is his girlfriend, Roxy Horner.

The 32-year-old TV host tends to keep his love life low-key apart from some rare snaps here and there with his beau.

But who is Roxy Horner and how long has she been dating Jack Whitehall?

Let’s take a look inside their romance…

Jack Whitehall is dating model Roxy Horner. Picture: @roxyhorner/Instagram

Who is Jack Whitehall’s girlfriend Roxy Horner?

Roxy Horner is a 29-year-old model from Essex.

She made her debut on British Vogue at just 17 years old and her career has been going from strength to strength ever since, as she boasts a stellar portfolio after having worked with brands such as Boohoo, Superdry and Boux Avenue.

Before dating Jack, Roxy was linked to some famous faces including Joey Essex, Jake Bugg and Leonardo Di Caprio.

Roxy Horner is Jack Whitehall's girlfriend. Picture: @roxyhorner/Instagram

Roxy Horner has been living with Jack Whitehall since March last year. Picture: @roxyhorner/Instagram

How long has Jack Whitehall been dating Roxy Horner?

Jack and Roxy reportedly began dating at the start of 2020 and made the decision to isolate together during the nation’s first lockdown in March last year.

They have been living together in the TV presenter’s London home in Notting Hill ever since, with a source telling this tabloid at the time: “Jack and Roxy are enjoying being in isolation together.

“It’s all very new but they’re in their own little bubble and things are perfect at the moment. Being in lockdown in a honeymoon period is certainly one way to get to know each other quickly.

“Both have had their share of heartbreak and struggled a bit to find love. It’s time they had some luck.”

Jack Whitehall has been dating Roxy Horner for over a year. Picture: Getty

How did Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner meet?

It’s uncertain how the pair met, however, they began dating shortly after Jack was rumoured to have joined celebrity dating app, Raya.

A lot of celeb couples have found each other by swiping right on Raya, so we wouldn't be surprised!

