BRITs 2021: Nominations, Host, Performances & Everything You Need To Know

24 March 2021, 16:33

The BRIT Awards is set to go ahead in May this year after it was pushed back.
The BRIT Awards is set to go ahead in May this year after it was pushed back. Picture: Getty

The BRIT Awards is set to be taking place later than usual this year, but who are the nominees, who is hosting the BRITs, who will be performing and when will it be on TV? Here are all the details you need to know.

The BRITs is one of the biggest evenings in music and this year’s award show has been long-anticipated after it was pushed back by three months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With the host of the BRIT Awards 2021 recently being announced, we’ve gathered all the details for your guide to the BRITs this year as fans have already tried to guess who will be performing!

Harry Styles’ 3 Most Iconic Moments From The BRITs 2020

So, from the nominations and performances to when it will take place and more, here’s everything you need to know about the BRITs 2021…

Harry Styles performed at the BRITs in 2020.
Who will be hosting the BRITs 2021?

Jack Whitehall has been confirmed as the host of this year’s BRIT Awards, which will be his fourth time hosting the event.

Speaking to this tabloid about his upcoming hosting duties, the comedian said: “It really is always an honour to do it but this year feels even more special. I must be doing something right to be invited back.

“This is about celebrating all the artists that made the music which helped us get through what’s been a b*d of a year. It’s also now just a nice excuse to get out of the house and put on a suit. I’d honestly have done it if they’d held it in a field with just me and Craig David.”

Going on to speak about the importance of this year's BRITs, he added: “This year could be a really significant event, marking a moment in time where we begin to move back towards live music, which we have all missed. I think everyone is desperate to be back having those experiences, and everyone has done so incredibly well to get us to this place.”

Jack Whitehall will be returning to host the BRITs 2021.
When will the BRITs be on TV?

The event is set to take place on May 11 at the O2 Arena in London.

Following on from previous years, it should be available to watch live on ITV on the same evening - the time is yet to be confirmed.

BRITs 2021 nominations:

The nominations for this year’s award show are yet to be announced but we’re sure we’ll hear some more deets soon!

So far, the Rising Star Award has been given to 20-year-old rising star, Griff.

Speaking about her BRITs win, she said in a statement: “In my head, I'm still screaming from the phone call when I found out. It's honestly such a miracle - how on earth did we manage to win a Brit and breakthrough during a pandemic?"

Who will perform at the BRITs 2021?

It’s yet to be announced who will take the stage at the BRIT Awards this year as organisers are still working on the details of the event, including getting audiences in and being able to run a Covid-safe evening.

We’ve got our fingers crossed we can see some fan-favourite performances!

Last year’s performers included Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi, Stormzy and Mabel.

