The BRIT Awards 2021 Nominations: A Full List Of The Nominees

26 April 2021, 16:39 | Updated: 26 April 2021, 16:41
The BRIT Awards has returned a little later than usual this year but the nominations have now been announced - here’s a full list of the 2021 BRITs nominees, including Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Stormzy and The Weeknd.
The BRITs is one of the biggest events in the music calendar and the nominees have finally been announced!
This year’s BRIT Awards has been highly-anticipated by fans after it was pushed back by three months due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
With the host being announced as Jack Whitehall, everyone has been eager to find out some more deets about this year’s BRITs.
So, who is set to go head-to-head in the multiple categories to take home the awards?
Here’s a full list of the nominations for the BRITs 2021…
Rising Star
Best British Male Solo Artist
Best British Female Solo Artist
Best International Male Solo Artist
Best International Female Solo Artist
Best British Group
Best International Group
Album of the Year
Best British Single
Breakthrough Artist
