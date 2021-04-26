The BRIT Awards 2021 Nominations: A Full List Of The Nominees

The BRIT Awards has returned a little later than usual this year but the nominations have now been announced - here’s a full list of the 2021 BRITs nominees, including Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Stormzy and The Weeknd.

The BRITs is one of the biggest events in the music calendar and the nominees have finally been announced!

This year’s BRIT Awards has been highly-anticipated by fans after it was pushed back by three months due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

With the host being announced as Jack Whitehall, everyone has been eager to find out some more deets about this year’s BRITs.

So, who is set to go head-to-head in the multiple categories to take home the awards?

Here’s a full list of the nominations for the BRITs 2021…

Who are the BRITs 2021 nominees?

Rising Star

Griff

Pa Salieu

Rina Sawayama

Best British Male Solo Artist

AJ Tracey

Headie One

J Hus

Joel Corry

Yungblud

Best British Female Solo Artist

Arlo Parks

Celeste

Dua Lipa

Jessie Ware

Lianne La Havas

Best International Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Childish Gambino

Tame Impala

The Weeknd

Best International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

Best British Group

Bicep

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix

The 1975

Young T & Bugsey

Best International Group

BTS

Fontaines D.C.

Foo Fighters

HAIM

Run The Jewels

Album of the Year

Arlo Parks - Collapsed in Sunbeams

Celeste - Not Your Muse

Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia

J Hus - Big Conspiracy

Jessie Ware - What's Your Pleasure?

Best British Single

220 Kid & GRACEY - Don't Need Love

Aitch & AJ Tracey feat. Tay Keith - Rain

Dua Lipa - Physical

Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar

Headie One feat. AJ Tracey and Stormzy - Ain't It Different

Joel Corry feat. MNEK - Head & Heart

Nathan Dawe feat. KSI - Lighter

Regard & RAYE - Secrets

S1MBA feat. DTG - Rover

Young T & Bugsey feat. Headie One - Don't Rush

Breakthrough Artist

Arlo Parks

Bicep

Celeste

Joel Corry

Young T & Bugsey

