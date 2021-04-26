The BRIT Awards 2021 Nominations: A Full List Of The Nominees

26 April 2021, 16:39 | Updated: 26 April 2021, 16:41

A full list of the 2021 BRITs nominees.
A full list of the 2021 BRITs nominees. Picture: PA/Getty

The BRIT Awards has returned a little later than usual this year but the nominations have now been announced - here’s a full list of the 2021 BRITs nominees, including Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Stormzy and The Weeknd.

The BRITs is one of the biggest events in the music calendar and the nominees have finally been announced!

This year’s BRIT Awards has been highly-anticipated by fans after it was pushed back by three months due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

With the host being announced as Jack Whitehall, everyone has been eager to find out some more deets about this year’s BRITs.

Lewis Capaldi scooped 'Best New Artist' and 'Song of the Year' at the 2020 BRITs.
Lewis Capaldi scooped 'Best New Artist' and 'Song of the Year' at the 2020 BRITs. Picture: PA

So, who is set to go head-to-head in the multiple categories to take home the awards?

Here’s a full list of the nominations for the BRITs 2021…

Who are the BRITs 2021 nominees?

Rising Star

  • Griff
  • Pa Salieu
  • Rina Sawayama

Best British Male Solo Artist

  • AJ Tracey
  • Headie One
  • J Hus
  • Joel Corry
  • Yungblud

Best British Female Solo Artist

  • Arlo Parks
  • Celeste
  • Dua Lipa
  • Jessie Ware
  • Lianne La Havas

Best International Male Solo Artist

  • Bruce Springsteen
  • Burna Boy
  • Childish Gambino
  • Tame Impala
  • The Weeknd

Best International Female Solo Artist

  • Ariana Grande
  • Billie Eilish
  • Cardi B
  • Miley Cyrus
  • Taylor Swift

Best British Group

  • Bicep
  • Biffy Clyro
  • Little Mix
  • The 1975
  • Young T & Bugsey

Best International Group

  • BTS
  • Fontaines D.C.
  • Foo Fighters
  • HAIM
  • Run The Jewels

Album of the Year

  • Arlo Parks - Collapsed in Sunbeams
  • Celeste - Not Your Muse
  • Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia
  • J Hus - Big Conspiracy
  • Jessie Ware - What's Your Pleasure?

Best British Single

  • 220 Kid & GRACEY - Don't Need Love
  • Aitch & AJ Tracey feat. Tay Keith - Rain
  • Dua Lipa - Physical
  • Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar
  • Headie One feat. AJ Tracey and Stormzy - Ain't It Different
  • Joel Corry feat. MNEK - Head & Heart
  • Nathan Dawe feat. KSI - Lighter
  • Regard & RAYE - Secrets
  • S1MBA feat. DTG - Rover
  • Young T & Bugsey feat. Headie One - Don't Rush

Breakthrough Artist

  • Arlo Parks
  • Bicep
  • Celeste
  • Joel Corry
  • Young T & Bugsey

