Is Zac Efron Really Singing In High School Musical? How Old Was He When He Filmed Hit Movies?

7 July 2020, 15:47

Zac Efron was only a baby when he appeared in the first High School Musical movie!
Zac Efron was only a baby when he appeared in the first High School Musical movie! Picture: PA images

Is Zac Efron really singing in High School Musical? How old was he when he filmed the hit movies?

Zac Efron rose to fame through his portrayal of Troy Bolton in High School Musical.

He’s since gone on to appear in huge movies such as The Greatest Showman and is currently gearing up to release his new Netflix show Down to Earth with Zac Efron.

Lucas Grabeel Says He Wouldn't Play Ryan If High School Musical Was Made Today

Zac Efron rose to fame as Troy Bolton.
Zac Efron rose to fame as Troy Bolton. Picture: PA images

But was he really singing in the High School Musical movies? And how old was he when he filmed them?

Let’s take a look…

Is Zac Efron really singing in High School Musical?

No! Zac Efron is not really singing in High School Musical.

The vocals were provided by actor Drew Seeley.

Is Zac Efron really singing in High School Musical 2?

Zac Efron has revealed in the past that he had to ‘fight’ to get his voice in High School Musical 2.

However, the vocals he recorded never made the final cut!

Instead, film bosses brought Drew Seeley back in to sing his parts.

How old was Zac Efron is High School Musical?

Zac Efron was 19 years old in the first film.

