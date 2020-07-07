Lucas Grabeel Says He Wouldn't Play Ryan If High School Musical Was Made Today

7 July 2020, 06:59

Lucas Grabeel said he wouldn't reprise the role of HSM's Ryan
Lucas Grabeel said he wouldn't reprise the role of HSM's Ryan. Picture: Getty

The High School Musical star said he wouldn't accept the role of Ryan, if the film was made today, as he wouldn't want to "take something away, take an opportunity away from other people"

After High School Musical director, Kenny Ortega, explained why Ryan Evans wasn't openly gay in the movies, Lucas Grabeel shared his own thoughts on the matter.

Speaking in an interview with TMZ, the actor who rose to fame for playing Ryan said he probably wouldn't take on the role if HSM was made today.

"If High School Musical was made today, I don't know if I would play Ryan," he said.

"I would love to, but I just don't know. The last thing that I want to do is take something away, take an opportunity away from other people, and as a straight white man, I know that even without trying I’ve taken opportunities away from people.

"There's so many amazingly talented gay actors that could do it as well," continued the 35-year-old actor.

Lucas Grabeel played Ryan in the High School Musical series
Lucas Grabeel played Ryan in the High School Musical series. Picture: Getty

Lucas went on to discuss how he approached Kenny Ortega about his character's sexuality, asking if Ryan was gay.

"'Well, I mean, it's a touchy subject sometimes with children's programming - I'm not sure if Disney is ready now for that kind of thing,'" said Kenny.

In the final High School Musical movie, Ryan headed to Juliard with his then-girlfriend, Kelsi.

