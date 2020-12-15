Is Tommy Fury Related To Tyson Fury?

Tommy Fury and Tyson Fury are both boxers. But are they related? Picture: Tommy Fury/Tyson Fury/Instagram

Tommy Fury and Tyson Fury share a surname, are both boxers and are both TV personalities. But are they related?

Tommy Fury rose to fame during the 2019 series of Love Island, however, Tyson Fury has been a well-known boxer for over a decade.

The pair have been photographed together before at events and obviously share a surname, but are they related? Let’s take a look…

Inside Molly-Mae And Tommy Fury’s Luxury Home Including Dressing Room, A Sauna And Four Bathrooms

Are Tommy Fury and Tyson Fury related? Picture: Tommy Fury/Instagram

Is Tommy Fury related to Tyson Fury?

Yes, Tommy Fury is related to Tyson Fury. In fact, the two men are brothers!

Do the Fury brothers have the same parents?

Tommy and Tyson have different mums but the same dad, John Fury.

John was a professional boxer in the 1980s and 1990s.

Who is the other Fury brother?

Tommy and Tyson have another brother called Roman.

Love Island viewers will remember he entered the villa to meet Tommy's girlfriend, Molly-Mae Hague, at the end of the 2019 series, alongside their mum.

Tommy later said in the Beach Hut: “To see them walk through the door, it was one of the best feelings I’ve had in my entire life. I can’t put into words how happy I am to see both of them.”

Show bosses did try to secure a visit from Tyson, but he declined.

An insider revealed at the time: "Producers had been trying to secure him for the past few months and he politely avoided answering.

"He felt it wouldn’t work with his profile."

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!