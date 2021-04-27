Is Aaron Taylor-Johnson Divorcing His Wife Sam? Why The Internet Thinks He’s Now Single

27 April 2021, 17:19

Is Aaron Taylor Johnson getting divorced?
Is Aaron Taylor Johnson getting divorced? Picture: PA/Twitter

Are Aaron Taylor-Johnson and his wife Sam getting divorced? Here’s where the rumours have come from.

By Capital FM

By Capital FM

The internet has been sent into a frenzy after rumours started swirling that Aaron Taylor-Johnson and his wife, Sam, could be getting divorced.

The Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging actor began trending on Twitter today [April 27] with literally hundreds of tweets sharing fans’ excitement at the possibility of him being single.

Adele Parties With Daniel Kaluuya And Fellow Stars At Oscar Winner’s Afterparty

But is Aaron Taylor-Johnson actually getting divorced?

Here’s what we know and how the rumours started.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson's fans think he's getting a 'divorce' following rumours on Twitter.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson's fans think he's getting a 'divorce' following rumours on Twitter. Picture: PA

Is Aaron Taylor-Johnson divorcing his wife, Sam?

There has been no official statement from the couple whatsoever, following the speculation.

If anything, it could very much be nothing more than a running rumour.

So, why does everyone on Twitter think they’re splitting?

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and his wife Sam have been married for 9 years.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson and his wife Sam have been married for 9 years. Picture: PA

It could be something to do with the pair listing their Hollywood Hills marital home for sale recently for $7.5 million.

But, again, for all we know, they could be just moving to a different house, guys!

It’s unknown who began the social media panic of Aaron being single, but there are a lot of memes.

30-year-old Aaron and his wife Sam, 54, have been married since 2012.

