Is Aaron Taylor-Johnson Divorcing His Wife Sam? Why The Internet Thinks He’s Now Single

Is Aaron Taylor Johnson getting divorced? Picture: PA/Twitter

Are Aaron Taylor-Johnson and his wife Sam getting divorced? Here’s where the rumours have come from.

By Capital FM

The internet has been sent into a frenzy after rumours started swirling that Aaron Taylor-Johnson and his wife, Sam, could be getting divorced.

The Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging actor began trending on Twitter today [April 27] with literally hundreds of tweets sharing fans’ excitement at the possibility of him being single.

But is Aaron Taylor-Johnson actually getting divorced?

Here’s what we know and how the rumours started.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson's fans think he's getting a 'divorce' following rumours on Twitter. Picture: PA

streets are saying aaron taylor johnson is getting a divorce ?!!??? them good days sza was talking about are finally here pic.twitter.com/FBGGxZboP8 — ⋆ʚryɞ⋆ (@hollqnds) April 27, 2021

waiting outside aaron taylor johnson’s house to make sure those divorce papers arrive, anyone want anything?? pic.twitter.com/eZbvzBVABk — mika (@anakvnz) April 27, 2021

Is Aaron Taylor-Johnson divorcing his wife, Sam?

There has been no official statement from the couple whatsoever, following the speculation.

If anything, it could very much be nothing more than a running rumour.

So, why does everyone on Twitter think they’re splitting?

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and his wife Sam have been married for 9 years. Picture: PA

streets is saying Aaron Taylor Johnson and his wife are on the outs pic.twitter.com/NmC8lvskE0 — If Beale Street Could Twerk (@camerouninema) April 27, 2021

It could be something to do with the pair listing their Hollywood Hills marital home for sale recently for $7.5 million.

But, again, for all we know, they could be just moving to a different house, guys!

It’s unknown who began the social media panic of Aaron being single, but there are a lot of memes.

30-year-old Aaron and his wife Sam, 54, have been married since 2012.

