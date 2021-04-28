How Did Aaron Taylor-Johnson Meet His Wife Sam? Inside Their Relationship Amid Divorce Rumours

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and his wife, Sam Taylor-Johnson, have been together for over 10 years, but how did they meet and how long have they been married? Here’s a look inside their relationship.

Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been with his wife and director Sam for over a decade.

The pair are usually very low-key compared to most other A-list couples, which is why people were shocked after hearing rumours on Twitter that the pair are getting a divorce, due to them listing their property for sale.

However, with no official statements from the couple, we can assume it was all just speculation.

So, how did Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 30, and Sam, 54, first meet? And how long have they been married?

Let’s take a look inside their relationship…

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Johnson have been facing divorce rumours. Picture: PA

How did Aaron Taylor-Johnson meet his wife, Sam Taylor-Johnson?

The couple first met back in 2008 on the set of the film Nowhere Boy, a biopic about a young John Lennon, where Aaron was cast as the lead and Sam directed for the first time.

Aaron, who was 18 at the time, and Sam, who was 42, were said to have hit it off instantly, with them announcing their engagement a year later at the premiere of their film.

The actor later revealed that he proposed exactly “a year to the minute after we met” - how romantic!

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Johnson got engaged in 2009. Picture: PA

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Johnson have two children together. Picture: PA

How long have Aaron Taylor-Johnson and his wife, Sam Taylor-Johnson been together?

Aaron and Sam have been together for 13 years this year, and married for nine, after tying the knot in June 2012 - almost three years after announcing their engagement.

They got married at Babington House in Somerset, with Aaron (formerly Johnson) and Sam (formerly Taylor-Wood) changing their surnames to the double-barrelled Taylor-Johnson.

The British film stars also have two daughters together, Wylda, 10, and Romy, 9.

