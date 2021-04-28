Who Is Sam Taylor-Johnson? 5 Things You Didn’t Know About The Filmmaker

Sam Taylor-Johnson is a director married to actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, but what else do we know about the filmmaker?

Sam Taylor-Johnson, aged 54, has directed a bunch of films and music videos you’ll have definitely seen, and she’s also known for being married to Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging actor Aaron Taylor Johnson, 30.

The British movie stars hit the headlines recently over Twitter speculation they’re getting a divorce after simply putting their house on the market.

But who is Sam Taylor-Johnson, do she and Aaron have any children together and which movies has she made? Here’s a complete fact file on the star…

Sam Taylor-Johnson has been married to Aaron Taylor-Johnson since 2012. Picture: Getty

Who is Sam Taylor-Johnson?

Sam Taylor-Johnson, previously Taylor-Wood, is a director and photographer who made her directorial debut on Nowhere Boy, about John Lennon’s childhood, in 2009, where she met now-husband Aaron.

Sam is 54 years old and was born on 4 March 1967.

Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron met in 2008. Picture: Getty

Sam Taylor-Johnson has directed some massive movies

Sam has directed some pretty big films on top of Nowhere Boy, including Fifty Shades of Grey, A Million Little Pieces, which Aaron also stars in, and Rothko which is under production.

She also directed Elton John music videos ‘I Want Love’ and ‘Turn the Lights Out When You Leave’.

Sam Taylor-Johnson and husband Aaron have been married for 9 years

Sam and Aaron got married in 2012, four years after they first met when he was 18 and she was 42.

They tied the knot at Babington House in Somerset two years after welcoming their first daughter.

Sam Taylor-Johnson has four daughters. Picture: Getty

Sam was previously married to Jay Jopling. Picture: Getty

Does Sam Taylor-Johnson have children?

With current husband Aaron, Sam has two daughters Romy and Wylda, born in 2010 and 2012 respectively.

She also has two daughters with ex-husband Jay Jopling; Angelica, 24, and Jessie, 15.

Sam Taylor-Johnson was married before meeting Aaron

Before finding love with Aaron, Sam was married to art dealer Jay Jopling for 11 years.

They wed in 1997 and split amicably in 2008, a few months before she went on to meet Aaron.

