International Women’s Day 2023 Theme Explained: What Does Equity Mean?

International Women's Day falls on 8th March. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

International Women’s Day’s 2023 theme is all about embracing equity.

International Women’s Day always falls on 8th March and honours women’s societal and economical accomplishments whilst also raising awareness about gender disparities.

This year, the theme of International Women’s Day is #EmbraceEquity, which is different to equality.

The 2023 theme is to get the world talking about why equal opportunities aren’t enough, given that everyone is from completely different backgrounds and has different circumstances.

The International Women's Day 2023 theme is embracing equity. Picture: Getty

What is equity?

Equity means creating an inclusive world, the International Women’s Day website explains.

They point out that everyone can embrace equity by calling out discrimination, drawing attention to bias and seeking inclusion.

Gender equity isn’t limited to women solely campaigning for change. Allies are important for driving change on social, economic, cultural and political levels.

The difference between equality and equity. Picture: Getty

What’s the difference between equality Vs equity?

The IWD 2023 campaign is striving to inspire worldwide discussion about embracing equity, so it’s important to understand the difference between equality and equity.

Equality means each individual or group is given the same resources or opportunities, while equity recognises each person has different circumstances and allocates the exact resources and opportunities needed to reach an equal outcome.

This is represented best with an image of people of varied heights given the same size platform to stand on to represent equality, vs each person being given a platform better suited to their individual height to raise them all up to the same level, to represent equity.

