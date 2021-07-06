Pop Empowerment Playlist: Lyrics To Remind You Of Your Self-Worth

By Savannah Roberts

We could all do with a little more self-love! Let artists from Lizzo to Zara Larsson guide you with these empowering bops...

You can rely on the likes of Doja Cat, Selena Gomez and Olivia Rodrigo to empower you when you feel like you need a booster to your self-love levels!

The most important relationship you're ever going to have is the one you have with yourself! So why not invest in a little more self-love with these confidence-inducing pop bops!

From Dua Lipa to Little Mix to Lizzo... these 11 songs will remind you of your worth – get your empowerment pop playlist started!

'Soulmate' by Lizzo

We can always rely on Lizzo to come through with the motivating tunes!

Lizzo professed "I'mma marry me one day" in the love song dedicated to herself, leading by example when it comes to indulging in a little self-love.

"'Cause I'm my own soulmate (Yeah, yeah). I know how to love me (Love me)"

If 'Soulmate' doesn't meet your Lizzo quota for the day then do not fret, tracks like 'Good as Hell' and 'Truth Hurts' also champion self-confidence.

"Yeah, I'm my own soulmate (Yeah, yeah). No, I'm never lonely (Lonely). I know I'm a queen but I don't need no crown. Look up in the mirror like damn she the one."

The 33-year-old star's entire discography is an empowerment playlist in itself!

'Me!' by Taylor Swift and Brendan Urie

Taylor Swift has a song for every occasion... and the theme of loving yourself takes centre stage with 'Me!'.

The lead single from her seventh studio album, 'Lover', is all about realising the importance of the relationship you have with yourself.

"Me-e-e, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh. I'm the only one of me. Baby, that's the fun of me."

The mega-pop-sensation even recruited Brendan Urie to make this uplifting bubblegum pop tune a reality!

'Woman' by Kesha

Kesha penned this track about self-sufficiency for her 2017 album, 'Rainbow'.

The funky upbeat number draws comparisons to the iconic 'Independent Woman, Pt 1' by Destiny's Child, a song all about self-reliance... maybe give that classic a spin too?

"I buy my own things, I pay my own bills. These diamond rings, my automobiles. Everything I got, I bought it."

"I'm a motherf*****g woman, baby, that's right. I'm just having fun with my ladies here tonight."

'Woman' by Doja Cat

And another one!

Kesha isn't the only pop sensation with a killer song called 'Woman'!

Doja Cat released her highly-anticipated third studio album 'Planet Her' in June and this reggaeton song kicked off the record.

What better note to start the album on than female empowerment?

"Gotta prove it to myself that I'm on top of s**t. And you will never know a God, without a Goddess. As honest as f****' honest get. And I could be on everything."

"I mean I could be the leader, head of all the states. I could smile and jiggle it 'til his pockets empty. I could be the CEO, just a like a Robyn Fenty. And I'ma be there for you 'cause you on my team, girl"

Doja even gave Riri a shoutout in the lyrics... speaking of Miss Fenty...

'Needed Me' by Rihanna

Rihanna has a confidence anthem of her own!

We're all going a little stir crazy waiting for the superstar-turned-business-mogul to drop another album, but until she makes a return to the charts we can listen to this banger!

"I was good on my own, that's the way it was, that's the way it was."

Riri pens lyrics about feeling complete all on your own in 'Needed Me', if the Fenty founder tells us to love ourselves... then we're gonna love ourselves!

'Love Me Land' by Zara Larsson

The lead single from Zara Larsson's second studio album, 'Poster Girl', is pretty self-explanatory...

The 'Lush Life' songwriter, 23, sings about the importance of knowing your self-worth in this sassy dance-pop track.

"Never thought I would love again (never thought)

Here I am in Love Me Land, eh-eh, ah-ah (I would love again)

Never thought I would love again (here I am)

Here I am in Love Me Land, eh-eh, ah-ah (lost in Love Me Land)"

'New Rules' by Dua Lipa

How can we forget Dua's instruction manual to putting yourself first!

The electropop megat-hit danced its way into the charts in summer 2017 and we haven't stopped listening to it since!

If you need a little reminder as to where you should be directing your love, then let Dua Lipa guide you with 'New Rules'.

"One: Don't pick up the phone

You know he's only callin' 'cause he's drunk and alone

Two: Don't let him in

You have to kick him out again

Three: Don't be his friend"

'Love Myself' by Hailee Steinfeld

How could we not include this one, it does exactly what it says on the tin!

Hailee Steinfeld burst onto the musical scene with this hot hit all the way back in 2015, it's now amassed nearly 300 million views on YouTube – so we know a lot of you must relate to Hailee's self-worth rhetoric!

"Gonna love myself, no, I don't need anybody else (hey)

Gonna love myself, no, I don't need anybody else (I love me)"

'Wings' by Little Mix

Little Mix started as they meant to go on with their debut single, 'Wings'.

The song of empowerment covers themes of overcoming doubt and rising above negativity.

"Mama told me not to waste my life (ah-ooh)

She said, "Spread your wings, my little butterfly" (ah-ooh)"

If you don't back yourself, how do you expect others to?

"Your words don't mean a thing. I'm not listening."

'Lose You To Love Me' by Selena Gomez

Selena didn't mince her words when singing about the sacrifices we make to put ourselves first...

The pop ballad and self-love anthem has been a mainstay among fans since its release in 2019.

"I needed to lose you to love me, yeah"

Throughout the track, Selena details the journey of discovering one's true self through recovering from a breakup.

"We'd always go into it blindly

I needed to lose you to find me

This dancing was killing me softly

I needed to hate you to love me, yeah"

'jealousy, jealousy' by Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo talks about how constant comparison to others affects our self-esteem in the ninth track of her debut album, 'Sour'.

"I kinda wanna throw my phone across the room

'Cause all I see are girls too good to be true

With paper-white teeth and perfect bodies

Wish I didn't care"

Know you're not alone, we all compare ourselves to others from time to time... but as long as we're self-aware and remember to bring ourselves back down to earth we'll get through.

"I know that beauty is not my lack

But it feels like that weight is on my back

And I can't let it go

Co-comparison is killin' me slowly

I think, I think too much"

What are you going to add to your pop empowerment playlist?

