Everything Harry Styles Has Said To Guide You To Better Wellbeing

Harry Styles champions the importance of checking in with your mental health. Picture: PA Images

By Capital FM

Harry Styles is passionate about mental health! Here are all the times he's spoken out about the importance of wellbeing!

Let Harry Styles guide you to better wellbeing!

We've collated a list of every time the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer, 27, has given topics like mental health, anxiety and self-love a platform!

Whether you need to hear Harry's inspirational lyrics and dulcet tones or read his powerful comments on hard-hitting topics... we've got you covered!

Harry gets candid about his own therapy journey

It can be easy to assume that celebrities have it all...

But they have struggles just like the rest of us – and talking openly about it, like Harry has done so many times, helps break down the societal stigma surrounding mental health, slowly but surely.

The My Policeman actor got candid about his own experiences with therapy, saying in an interview: "I think for a really long time, especially when I started coming to California, there was a big thing for me where I felt like everyone went to therapy.

"And I think for a long time I was like, ‘I don't need that'."

The 27-year-old songwriting sensation went on to reveal the positive impact therapy has had on his life and how he continues to introduce the practice to friends and family.

What a mental health advocate!

Harry uses his art to help manage his mental health. Picture: Harry Styles/Instagram

Harry Styles urges a fan to continue with therapy

Harry has long been vocal about the benefits of therapy!

He has even taken the time to encourage a fan to continue their counselling in the sweetest Twitter exchange.

One Styler tweeted out their excitement when the 'Golden' hit-maker announced his tour in 2019, the fan wrote: "I guess therapy can wait... HS2 and tour can’t."

The comment didn't go unnoticed by the mega-star! He replied in the most considerate way: "Go to therapy, it’s important. I’ll wait for you."

The attentive celeb capped off the caring message with "#WorldMentalHealth".

Go to therapy, it’s important. I’ll wait for you. #WorldMentalHealth — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) October 10, 2019

When in One Direction, Harry Styles struggled with anxiety. Picture: PA Images

Harry Styles talks about anxiety struggle in One Direction

One Direction was the springboard for Harry's wildly successful career in music, but it wasn't always plain sailing...

In recent years Styles has been honest about the anxieties he faced during 1D's run.

The star suffered from bad bouts of anxiety when touring in the world-dominating band, he said: "I was constantly scared I might sing a wrong note. I felt so much weight in terms of not getting things wrong."

Even stars as talented as Harry get stage fright!

Harry Styles has used his anxiety as inspiration with his music. Picture: PA Images

Harry featured Mental health inspired lyrics in 'Falling'

Harry has channelled his low moments into his art, penning the heartfelt song 'Falling' from his wildly successful sophomore album, 'Fine Line', released in 2019.

The Don't Worry Darling actor created a relatable track that fans have really connected to since it was released as a single from his second studio record.

The ballad explores themes of loneliness, isolation and fear – the track has done a world of good by making fans feel seen.

Touching lyrics that fans love are: "I'm falling again, I'm falling again, I'm falling. What if I'm down? What if I'm out?"

Harry Styles cares a lot of being outspoken on mental wellbeing. Picture: Harry Styles/Instagram

He really is one of the best positivity advocates in the biz!

Hey Alexa... play 'Treat People With Kindness" by Harry Styles...

