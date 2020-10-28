'I'm A Celebrity' Last Minute Additions Includes Olympian & Boyband Star

'I'm A Celebrity' last minute additions include gold medalist olympian. Picture: I'm A Celebrity/ ITV

'I'm A Celebrity' has reportedly added an Olympic hero and Irish singer as last minute additions to the star-studded line-up.

I'm A Celebrity is said to have added British Olympic gold medalist Mo Farah to its 2020 line-up as a last minute A-lister addition as well as Boyzone star, Keith Duffy, according to this publication.

The news comes as this year's celebrities head into isolation before the ITV show kicks off in November, although it is a much more serious type of isolation than other years which solely ensures the secrecy of the camp mates' identities!

I’m A Celeb 2020 Highest & Lowest Earners Revealed

As the most successful British Olympian of all time, being a four time gold medallist, there will no doubt be all eyes on the 37-year-old as he tackles the first ever UK-based series of the reality show based in a castle in North Wales.

An insider told the tabloid: "He obviously has an excellent level of fitness and mental focus so will be great at the Bushtucker Trials and will be a positive addition for keeping up team morale for campmates."

"Especially as a lot of the celebs are worried how cold it will be."

Mo Farah runs the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon. Picture: Getty

Boyzone star, Keith Duffy, 46, has been rumoured to have been in talks with ITV to join the show for some months now and it seems the whispers are true.

It's said the singer initially turned down the opportunity as he had plans to head on tour with Brian McFadden, but the Coronavirus has halted virtually all live to music to a halt, making him available for the show!

Former Strictly star, AJ Pritchard, is also said to be heading on the show after suddenly quitting the BBC show after four years this year, following in his brother, Curtis's, reality show footsteps.

See all the rumoured celebrities for the 2020 line-up here!

> Download Our App For All The Latest I'm A Celeb News