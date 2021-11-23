I'm A Celeb Secrets: Inside The 'Pampered' Contestants Camp

Inside the secrets of I'm A Celeb's camp. Picture: ITV

Is the 'I'm A Celeb' line-up getting special treatment? This is why fans think the stars have been made allowances on this year's show...

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here 2021 kicked off on Sunday, and fans have already pointed out changes in the contestants camp.

Insiders have alleged that this year's cohort of celebs has been treated to certain luxuries to make their stint at Gwrych Castle more comfortable...

It's rumoured that the contestants are receiving hot water on tap as well as cigarette breaks, the claims of these perks came after ITV branded the series the "toughest" to date.

The I'm A Celebrity cast have made up camp in Gwrych Castle. Picture: ITV

It's alleged that the star-studded line-up has access to a heated cabin where they can sit in as they await their bushtucker trials.

In the camp the contestants can use a boiler that supposedly must be manually pumped to function, however, it's since been reported that the celebs may be able to operate it at a touch of a button...

A source told The Sun: "The castle is certainly no holiday camp, but the stars are being afforded much more luxury than the viewers are told."

"The castle itself is really cold," the insider revealed, "but the shower does get warm enough to be more than comfortable to wash in."

The Welsh camp has been freezing for contestants this year. Picture: ITV

Danny Miller has been complaining about the cold temperatures in the castle. Picture: ITV

Emmerdale's Danny Miller was seen on Monday night's episode complaining about the sudden drop in temperatures in the Welsh castle.

The soap opera actor said to his fellow campmates that "icicles" were forming in the shower due to the extreme cold.

The publication's source spoke on the rumoured smoking area of the Grade I listed castle: “As for the cigs, you’d have thought the celebrities had been stranded on a desert island the way they clamour for them."

Have the contestants been treated to luxuries in camp? Picture: ITV

"Danny was asking for one within an hour of the entrance trial ending. David [Ginola] had two smokes in less than an hour."

An ITV source maintained that the contestants would not receive hot water when tasks and trials are not completed.

