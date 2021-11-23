I'm A Celeb Secrets: Inside The 'Pampered' Contestants Camp

23 November 2021, 12:22

Inside the secrets of I'm A Celeb's camp
Inside the secrets of I'm A Celeb's camp. Picture: ITV
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Is the 'I'm A Celeb' line-up getting special treatment? This is why fans think the stars have been made allowances on this year's show...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here 2021 kicked off on Sunday, and fans have already pointed out changes in the contestants camp.

Insiders have alleged that this year's cohort of celebs has been treated to certain luxuries to make their stint at Gwrych Castle more comfortable...

I’m A Celeb Fans Are Saying The Same Thing About This Year’s Line-Up

It's rumoured that the contestants are receiving hot water on tap as well as cigarette breaks, the claims of these perks came after ITV branded the series the "toughest" to date.

The I'm A Celebrity cast have made up camp in Gwrych Castle
The I'm A Celebrity cast have made up camp in Gwrych Castle. Picture: ITV

It's alleged that the star-studded line-up has access to a heated cabin where they can sit in as they await their bushtucker trials.

In the camp the contestants can use a boiler that supposedly must be manually pumped to function, however, it's since been reported that the celebs may be able to operate it at a touch of a button...

A source told The Sun: "The castle is certainly no holiday camp, but the stars are being afforded much more luxury than the viewers are told."

"The castle itself is really cold," the insider revealed, "but the shower does get warm enough to be more than comfortable to wash in."

The Welsh camp has been freezing for contestants this year
The Welsh camp has been freezing for contestants this year. Picture: ITV
Danny Miller has been complaining about the cold temperatures in the castle
Danny Miller has been complaining about the cold temperatures in the castle. Picture: ITV

Emmerdale's Danny Miller was seen on Monday night's episode complaining about the sudden drop in temperatures in the Welsh castle.

The soap opera actor said to his fellow campmates that "icicles" were forming in the shower due to the extreme cold.

The publication's source spoke on the rumoured smoking area of the Grade I listed castle: “As for the cigs, you’d have thought the celebrities had been stranded on a desert island the way they clamour for them."

Have the contestants been treated to luxuries in camp?
Have the contestants been treated to luxuries in camp? Picture: ITV

"Danny was asking for one within an hour of the entrance trial ending. David [Ginola] had two smokes in less than an hour."

An ITV source maintained that the contestants would not receive hot water when tasks and trials are not completed.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Pete Davidson was spotted with a hickey on his neck during Kim Kardashian date

Pete Davidson Pictured With Love Bite On His Neck During Kim Kardashian Date

Justin Bieber shared a romantic post dedicated to Hailey on her birthday

Justin Bieber Writes Heartfelt Letter To His Wife Hailey On Her 25th Birthday

Lizzo met up with BTS and we're freaking out...

Lizzo Called The BTS Boys Her 'Besties'

Adele and ex-husband Simon Konecki

Inside Adele's £140 Million Divorce Settlement From Simon Konecki

Adele

Match the iconic movie quote to the Christmas film!

QUIZ: Can You Match The Famous Quote To The Christmas Film?

Features

How much do Ant and Dec make from the show?

How Much Do Ant & Dec Get Paid For 'I'm A Celebrity'?

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him