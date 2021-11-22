I’m A Celeb Fans Are Saying The Same Thing About This Year’s Line-Up

22 November 2021, 11:20

Capital FM

By Capital FM

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! viewers are disappointed about the line-up this year.

On Sunday night, celebrities including Frankie Bridge, Richard Madeley, Matty Lee and Naughty Boy entered Gwrych Castle in North Wales for the new series of I’m A Celebrity.

The line-up was confirmed days before the ITV series returned, but as Ant and Dec welcomed the contestants onto the show viewers couldn’t help take to Twitter to share their disappointment over this year’s celebs.

“Say it every year but swear this I’m a celeb lineup is actually worse than normal [sic],” one person savagely wrote.

I'm A Celebrity fans are saying the same thing about the 2021 lineup
I'm A Celebrity fans are saying the same thing about the 2021 lineup. Picture: ITV

“I’ve never heard or seen any of the contestants on the I’m a Celeb lineup in my life,” commented another.

“I don’t normally watch I’m a celeb anyways, but this lineup isn’t encouraging me this year, muted on Twitter for the year,” tweeted someone else.

However, some fans said they’d be watching regardless, with one adding: “I’m so excited for i’m a celeb to start idc if the lineup is s*** anymore IM SO READY.”

Another agreed: “I’m a celeb has a dreadful lineup but yes I’m gonna watch every episode.”

Richard Madeley took on the first Bushtucker Trial of the series
Richard Madeley took on the first Bushtucker Trial of the series. Picture: ITV
Frankie Bridge took on the first Bushtucker Trial alongside Richard Madeley
Frankie Bridge took on the first Bushtucker Trial alongside Richard Madeley. Picture: ITV

Others pointed out that the return of the iconic show signifies the start of Christmas.

“I’m a celeb’s back i can feel christmas properly starting now,” one person added.

During Sunday’s launch show fans voted Good Morning Britain presenter Richard Madeley and The Saturdays’ Frankie to take on the first Bushtucker Trial – Turrets of Terror.

They had to complete a series of tasks while bugs showered down on them, in typical I'm A Celeb fashion.

