Inside Richard Madeley’s Family Including I’m A Celeb Star Son-In-Law James Haskell

21 November 2021, 17:30

Richard Madeley's son-in-law appeared on I'm A Celeb 2019
Richard Madeley's son-in-law appeared on I'm A Celeb 2019. Picture: ITV / Getty
Richard Madeley is heading into I’m A Celebrity this weekend and his famous family includes a former contestant of the hit ITV series.

Richard Madeley, 73, is among the celebrities taking on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2021, and the TV presenter, 65, has no doubt been receiving advice from his famous son-in-law ahead of the challenging series.

James Haskell is an English former rugby union player who took on the series in 2019 and is married to Richard’s daughter Chloe.

But they’re not the only members of Richard’s famous family.

Here’s everything you need to know about his wife Judy and their children…

Richard and Judy had their own self-titled show for eight years
Richard and Judy had their own self-titled show for eight years. Picture: Getty

Richard Madeley’s wife Judy

Richard and Judy, 65, became known as an on-screen presenting duo after getting married in 1986. The couple have remained happily married alongside their TV careers, even presenting This Morning together from its launch in 1988 until 2001.

They went on to have a self-titled show of their own which aired for eight years until 2009.

The couple still work in the TV industry, with Richard a host on Good Morning Britain and Judy making occasional appearances on Loose Women, however, she has largely stepped back from the limelight.

Richard and Judy have two children together, Chloe and Jack.

Richard and Judy with daughter Chloe Madeley
Richard and Judy with daughter Chloe Madeley. Picture: Getty

Who is Richard & Judy's daughter Chloe?

Chloe, 34, has made a name for herself in the fitness industry, working as a gym instructor, personal trainer and nutritionist.

She’s also released a string of fitness and health books and is host of podcast The Bodcast.

And in 2011 she made a TV appearance of her own on Dancing On Ice, where she reached the semi finals.

Chloe is married to rugby star James Haskell, 36, who took part in I'm A Celebrity 2019.

Richard and Judy share two children together
Richard and Judy share two children together. Picture: Getty

Who is Richard and Judy's son Jack?

Richard and Judy’s son Jack, 35, is a talent manager, meaning he oversees the roles of multiple television personalities.

This year he married partner Issy, three years after they welcomed their first baby together, son Kit.

James Haskell took part in I'm A Celebrity 2019
James Haskell took part in I'm A Celebrity 2019. Picture: Getty

Who is James Haskell to Richard Madeley?

James Haskell is Richard’s daughter Chloe’s husband of three years.

Rugby star James and Chloe met in 2014 when the sportsman asked her to be the face of a female fitness supplement.

They started dating shortly after and announced their engagement in April 2018 after James popped the question in Paris – they married some months later for a Christmastime wedding.

