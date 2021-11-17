Emmerdale's Danny Miller Defends 'I'm A Celeb' Stint Weeks After Birth Of First Child

17 November 2021, 15:56

Danny Miller talks about his decision to go on 'I'm A Celeb'
Danny Miller talks about his decision to go on 'I'm A Celeb'. Picture: ITV/Danny Miller/Instagram
Danny Miller spoke about his choice to enter Gwrych Castle after the recent birth of his son, vowing that he will be making it up to his son "for the rest of his life".

Last week, Danny Miller was confirmed to be on the line-up for this year’s series of I’m A Celeb… Get Me Out Of Here.

The star, who is best known for playing the character of Aaron Dingle on the British soap opera Emmerdale, has defended his decision to partake in the reality show.

Why Two Celebrities Are Missing From I’m A Celeb 2021 Line-Up Announcement

Danny and his fiancé Steph Jones, both 30, welcomed their first child just a matter of weeks before the star was announced as a contestant.

The actor hit back at the negative comments, saying that it's "three weeks of my life and Albert isn't really going to remember."

The new father sat down with The Mirror to discuss why he is entering Gwrych Castle during the early days of his newborn's life.

He told the publication: "Everyone is going to have their own opinion. The way I looked at it is, I made the decision once we found out we were naturally pregnant."

"I was asked back in February to do the show and once I'd said yes and everything had taken a turn," the star revealed, "it wasn't signed on the dotted line by any means, but there was a very good chance in February it would happen."

Danny went on to explain why he thinks the reality TV move in his career will be good for his family, saying: "It'll give me money to be able to do things with him that I wouldn't have been able to do five or six years ago."

He addressed the negative comments he'd been receiving since the news broke: "[Some] people think it's out of order."

"This is three weeks of my life and Albert isn't really going to remember me being there or not."

He went on to praise his fiancé: "Steph is doing amazing with breastfeeding, she's an amazing mum. It gave me even more confidence to want to go to the Castle and provide for the family."

The actor, who recently quit Emmerdale after 13 years on the show, stood by his decision to sign onto the series.

"Alright, I'm not going to have that three weeks, but I'll spend the rest of his life making that up to him.

The 21st season of I'm A Celebrity begins on Sunday the 21st of November!

