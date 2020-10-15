How Old Are The Blackpink Members? Ages And Birthdays Revealed

15 October 2020, 14:54

Blackpink are in their early 20s
Blackpink are in their early 20s. Picture: Getty

Blackpink became global K-pop superstars at a young age – but how old are the members? Let’s take a look.

Blackpink are already achieving world domination in the music industry, with Jisoo, Rosé, Lisa and Jennie taking the globe by storm ever since their debut in 2016.

It may come as a surprise to some that Blackpink’s members are in their early 20s, with Jisoo and Jennie the older members of the band.

Who Are The Members Of Blackpink? Get To Know Jennie, Lisa, Rosé And Jisoo

Here’s a complete list of Blackpink’s ages and birthdays…

How old is Jisoo from Blackpink?

Jisoo is the oldest member of Blackpink
Jisoo is the oldest member of Blackpink. Picture: Jisoo/Instagram

Jisoo is the oldest member of Blackpink at 25 years old; her birthday is 3 January 1995.

She signed as a trainee for YG Entertainment in 2011 at just 16 years old.

How old is Blackpink’s Jennie?

Jennie is the second oldest Blackpink member
Jennie is the second oldest Blackpink member. Picture: Jennie Kim/Instagram

Blackpink’s lead vocalist Jennie is 24 years old; her birthday is 16 January 1996.

Jennie is the second oldest in the group, as Jisoo is one year older.

How old is Lisa from Blackpink?

Lisa trained at YG Entertainment for five years
Lisa trained at YG Entertainment for five years. Picture: Lisa/Instagram

Lisa is 23 years old; her birthday is 27 March 1997, making her the youngest Blackpink member.

Lisa is considered the main dancer of the group.

How old is Blackpink’s Rosé?

Rosé and Lisa are the younger members of Blackpink
Rosé and Lisa are the younger members of Blackpink. Picture: Rosé/Instagram

Rosé is also 23 years old; her birthday is 11 February 1997.

In Blackpink’s documentary, Light Up the Sky, Rosé and Lisa admitted they’re exceptionally close as the youngest members of the group and bonded over the fact they’d both moved to Korea from another country.

