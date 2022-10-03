Hocus Pocus 2 Viewers Are All Saying The Same Thing About The Halloween Sequel

Hocus Pocus 2 has now dropped on Disney+. Picture: Disney

Fans can’t stop talking about the new Hocus Pocus 2 sequel after it dropped on Disney+.

Hocus Pocus 2 is finally here after it dropped on September 30, almost twenty years after the original was released.

Fans have highly anticipated the Halloween movie after the classic quickly became one of our childhood faves thanks to the star-studded cast who play the Sanderson Sisters; Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker.

As we get ready for spooky season, viewers have rushed to watch the new sequel, and everyone is saying the same thing about our return to Salem.

Despite the sequel airing almost two decades after the original, viewers can’t get over just how much the stars look exactly like their characters from 1993 in costume.

Not only that, but the storyline continues exactly where we left off in the first film, giving us all the sense of nostalgia we needed.

One viewer tweeted: “Hocus Pocus 2 was so nostalgic and I got teary eyed a few times. I think they did a great job with the sequel!”

Hocus Pocus first aired in 1993. Picture: Disney

Fans are loving the new Halloween sequel Hocus Pocus 2. Picture: Disney

“Hocus Pocus 2 was nostalgic enough to start off October,” said another.

Another went on to add: “Hocus Pocus 2 was nostalgic and heartfelt and quite delightful!”

You can watch Hocus Pocus 2 now on Disney+.

