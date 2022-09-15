Hocus Pocus 2: Release Date & How To Watch Disney Sequel In The UK

On Air Now
Disney’s classic Halloween film is getting a sequel in the form of Hocus Pocus 2 - and here’s when it’s coming out in the UK, how to watch it and if it'll come out in cinemas.
Hocus Pocus 2 is finally coming to our screens after what feels like the longest wait!
The first instalment of the Halloween favourite film dropped back in 1993 and although it’s a timeless classic, the sequel is the spooky return we’ve all been waiting for.
We now have even been treated to a trailer of the eagerly-anticipated film as well as a release date to see our fave trio of witches, the Sanderson Sisters, played by Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker.
So, here’s the lowdown on when Hocus Pocus 2 is coming out, how to watch it in the UK and if it'll be released in cinemas…
Hocus Pocus 2 is set to be released in the UK on September 30, 2022 - just in time for Halloween!
Make sure you block out the date in your diaries to get ready for spooky season!
Hocus Pocus 2 will be heading straight to Disney+ on September 30.
UK viewers who are subscribed to Disney+ will be able to watch the film straight away.
However, unfortunately for some fans who have been waiting to watch the film on the big screen, Hocus Pocus 2 will not be heading to cinemas.
