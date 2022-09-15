Hocus Pocus 2: Release Date & How To Watch Disney Sequel In The UK

15 September 2022, 16:42

Hocus Pocus 2 is dropping in September and here's how to watch it
Hocus Pocus 2 is dropping in September and here's how to watch it. Picture: Disney

By Hayley Habbouchi

Disney’s classic Halloween film is getting a sequel in the form of Hocus Pocus 2 - and here’s when it’s coming out in the UK, how to watch it and if it'll come out in cinemas.

Hocus Pocus 2 is finally coming to our screens after what feels like the longest wait!

The first instalment of the Halloween favourite film dropped back in 1993 and although it’s a timeless classic, the sequel is the spooky return we’ve all been waiting for.

Priscilla Biopic: All The Details From Jacob Elordi Cast As Elvis Presley To Release Date & More

The Little Mermaid Live Action Remake: Cast, Release Date And All The Details

We now have even been treated to a trailer of the eagerly-anticipated film as well as a release date to see our fave trio of witches, the Sanderson Sisters, played by Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker.

So, here’s the lowdown on when Hocus Pocus 2 is coming out, how to watch it in the UK and if it'll be released in cinemas…

Hocus Pocus 2 will be released on September 30
Hocus Pocus 2 will be released on September 30. Picture: Alamy

When is the Hocus Pocus 2 release date?

Hocus Pocus 2 is set to be released in the UK on September 30, 2022 - just in time for Halloween!

Make sure you block out the date in your diaries to get ready for spooky season!

Hocus Pocus 2 will be skipping cinemas
Hocus Pocus 2 will be skipping cinemas. Picture: Disney
The first Hocus Pocus movie dropped in 1993
The first Hocus Pocus movie dropped in 1993. Picture: Disney

How to watch Disney’s Hocus Pocus 2 in the UK & will it come out in cinemas?

Hocus Pocus 2 will be heading straight to Disney+ on September 30.

UK viewers who are subscribed to Disney+ will be able to watch the film straight away.

However, unfortunately for some fans who have been waiting to watch the film on the big screen, Hocus Pocus 2 will not be heading to cinemas.

