Hocus Pocus Cast Then And Now: From Sarah Jessica Parker To Omri Katz

By Kathryn Knight

Hocus Pocus 2 is now out on Netflix, so we’re taking a look back at the series one cast and what they're up to now.

Hocus Pocus is one of the biggest Halloween movies of a generation, with much-loved actresses including Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson Sisters; Winnie, Sarah and Mary.

The movie has made a comeback for a second instalment, with the original stars returning to the big screen – this time on Disney+.

Hocus Pocus came out way back in 1993, almost 19 years ago! The movie has kept a loyal fan base ever since, and Disney fans can’t wait to see the famous trio back on screen.

The new movie sees three young women accidentally bring the Sanderson Sisters to modern day Salem.

Hocus Pocus 2 is out on Disney+. Picture: Alamy

With a modern day setting and a brand new cast, the new film will no doubt feel very different from the first, with just a few familiar faces returning.

But what are the original cast members up to now? Let’s take a look…

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker in 1993. Picture: Getty

Sarah Jessica Parker is seen at the "Hocus Pocus 2" premiere. Picture: Getty

SJP was around 28 when she first starred as Sarah in Hocus Pocus. Before the movie, she’d starred in films such as Footloose, Girls Just Want to Have Fun, and Honeymoon in Vegas.

Hocus Pocus came five years before she became a household name in series Sex and the City.

Bette Midler

Bette Midler in 1993 the year 'Hocus Pocus' came out. Picture: Getty

Bette Midler attends Disney's "Hocus Pocus 2" premiere. Picture: Getty

Hollywood legend Bette Midler, now 76, had an array of titles under her belt before starring in Hocus Pocus as Winifred.

These days, she’s also known for The Stepford Wives, Parental Guidance and The Politician.

Kathy Najimy

Kathy Najimy in 1993. Picture: Getty

Kathy Najimy at the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere. Picture: Getty

Kathy was around 36 in the first Hocus Pocus, and starred in equally as loved movie Sister Act the year before, returning for Sister Act 2 the following year.

In recent years you would have spotted her in Single All the Way, The Morning Show and TV show Younger.

Omri Katz then and now

Omri Katz at the Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash. Picture: Getty

Omri Katz hasn't returned for Hocus Pocus 2. Picture: Alamy

Omri played teenager Max Dennison in the original Hocus Pocus, but he didn’t return for Hocus Pocus 2.

Now, 46, Omri said to Entertainment Weekly via a representative: "People have been asking, and unfortunately, I'm not in it. I would have loved to be involved. I feel bad for the original fan base saying we aren't because I'm sure they wanted to see us reprise our roles."

He went on: “I think it'll be good for everyone who loved the original! I hope fans will go see it. I know I will."

After Hocus Pocus, Omri starred in series The John Larroquette Show and had a few other TV roles.

Thora Birch

Thora Birch was unable to be part of Hocus Pocus 2. Picture: Getty

Thora played eight-year-old Dani Dennison in the first Hocus Pocus movie, but due to scheduling conflicts she couldn't make the second.

She told ET: "I was just a little dismayed I wasn’t able to make it. I was working on something else when they were filming, otherwise I was definitely going to be there on set with the girls. I can’t wait to see what they do with it. I know they’re taking a completely different, fresh approach, so I’m excited."

Nowadays, Thora is a director as well as an actress and is currently working on The Gabby Petito Story, the true-crime story about the American YouTuber who disappeared during a 'van life' adventure with her fiancé Brian Laundrie in 2021 and was later found dead.

Vinessa Shaw

Vinessa Shaw isn't in Hocus Pocus 2. Picture: Getty

Vinessa played Allison, Max's girlfriend, in Hocus Pocus but she was unable to return for the second film.

The actress went on to star in The Hills Have Eyes, Eyes Wide Shut and The Weight of War.

She's still friends with much of the cast and crew of Hocus Pocus 1, tagging the crew and co-star Omri in a recent photo after they met fans at film event Horror Hound.

