Heartsopper's Kit Connor Gets Candid About His Coming Out Experience

5 July 2023, 16:30

Kit Connor said it was 'empowering' when he came out as bisexual
Kit Connor said it was 'empowering' when he came out as bisexual. Picture: Getty/Alamy

Listen to this article

Loading audio...
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Heartstopper’s Kit Connor has opened up about what it was like coming out as bisexual last year.

Heartstopper star Kit Connor has reflected on his experience of coming out as bisexual last year.

The actor, who plays Nick Nelson in the Netflix series, got candid about how "empowering" the moment was.

'Heartstopper' Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast And More

Kit, 19, came out in November last year after fans claimed he was “queerbaiting” by playing a bisexual teen on the show.

In response, the actor hopped on Twitter and said: “I’m bi. Congrats for forcing an 18-year-old to out himself. I think some of you missed the point of the show. Bye.”

Watch the teaser for Heartstopper season 2

Kit Connor opened up about coming out as bisexual
Kit Connor opened up about coming out as bisexual. Picture: Alamy

Recalling that moment, Kit told British Vogue: “I just needed to let that energy out.”

He went on to say that although he didn’t feel “forced” to come out, he “would have preferred to do it another way”.

“I also don’t know if I would have ever done it,” added Kit, “But at the end of the day, I don’t regret it. In many ways, it was really empowering.”

The actor later said that he had been coming to terms with his sexuality before taking on the role of Nick in Heartstopper.

Kit Connor plays Nick Nelson in Heartstopper
Kit Connor plays Nick Nelson in Heartstopper. Picture: Alamy
Hearstopper season 2 is dropping next month
Hearstopper season 2 is dropping next month. Picture: Alamy

“It was just a very natural process for me; I didn’t really have an ‘oh, s***’ moment. It just became more and more evident,” explained Kit.

Elsewhere in the interview, he described how ‘lucky’ he feels to be a part of the show, adding: “You feel actually has an impact on people.”

Heartstopper season 2 is set to drop on August 3rd.

Niall Horan Reads Fanfiction About Himself... | Sonny Jay's Story Time | Capital

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

The Kardashian family have combined net worth of billions

The Kardashians' Net Worth 2023: Who's The Richest Family Member?

Everything you need to know about Rare Beauty's new drop

Selena Gomez Has Just Dropped A New Rare Beauty Range

All the info we know about the possibility of Sex Education season 4

Sex Education Season 4: Release Date, Trailer & All The Info

Could Taylor Swift be touring sooner than we thought?

The Eras Tour UK And Europe: All The Information On Taylor Swift's Dates

Love Island star Kodie Murphy's family have addressed the claims he had a girlfriend before Casa Amor

Love Island Bombshell Kodie Murphy’s Family Defend Him Amid Claims He ‘Left His Girlfriend’ For Casa Amor

When is 'Speak Now' dropping?

What Time Does 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' Come Out?

Taylor Swift

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star