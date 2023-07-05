Heartsopper's Kit Connor Gets Candid About His Coming Out Experience

Kit Connor said it was 'empowering' when he came out as bisexual. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Capital FM

Heartstopper’s Kit Connor has opened up about what it was like coming out as bisexual last year.

The actor, who plays Nick Nelson in the Netflix series, got candid about how "empowering" the moment was.

Kit, 19, came out in November last year after fans claimed he was “queerbaiting” by playing a bisexual teen on the show.

In response, the actor hopped on Twitter and said: “I’m bi. Congrats for forcing an 18-year-old to out himself. I think some of you missed the point of the show. Bye.”

Kit Connor opened up about coming out as bisexual. Picture: Alamy

Recalling that moment, Kit told British Vogue: “I just needed to let that energy out.”

He went on to say that although he didn’t feel “forced” to come out, he “would have preferred to do it another way”.

“I also don’t know if I would have ever done it,” added Kit, “But at the end of the day, I don’t regret it. In many ways, it was really empowering.”

The actor later said that he had been coming to terms with his sexuality before taking on the role of Nick in Heartstopper.

Kit Connor plays Nick Nelson in Heartstopper. Picture: Alamy

Hearstopper season 2 is dropping next month. Picture: Alamy

“It was just a very natural process for me; I didn’t really have an ‘oh, s***’ moment. It just became more and more evident,” explained Kit.

Elsewhere in the interview, he described how ‘lucky’ he feels to be a part of the show, adding: “You feel actually has an impact on people.”

Heartstopper season 2 is set to drop on August 3rd.

