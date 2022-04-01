Exclusive

Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

1 April 2022, 09:19

The adorable voice at the start of Harry Styles’ new song ‘As It Was’ is someone very close to the pop star.

Harry Styles caught up with Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp, Sian Welby and Sonny Jay after dropping new song ‘As It Was’ so naturally we had to ask about the cute voice which opens his latest single.

Before the bop kicks in, a child can be heard saying: “Come on, Harry! We want to say goodnight to you!”

And it turns out the voice belongs to someone incredibly special to Haz.

She was asking for a big fee – it's all gone downhill!

- Harry Styles
Harry revealed: “It’s the voice of my goddaughter, she used to try and call me before bedtime every night and one time it didn’t ring or something so they sent me that. I dug it out when we were in the studio and put it in front of the song for some reason and I kind of just fell in love with it so it stuck.”

Roman pointed out Harry will ‘have to share a Grammy with her if it wins’ and Harry joked: “She was asking for a big fee – it’s all gone downhill.”

‘Who is Harry Styles’ goddaughter’ we hear you cry? Well, the lucky youngster is five-year-old Ruby Winston, the daughter of Ben Winston, the British producer and director who worked with One Direction throughout their time in the band and remains good friends with a few of the boys to this day.

Ben now works as co-executive producer of The Late Late Show with James Corden and in 2021 worked as show runner on The Grammys, where Harry famously performed ‘Watermelon Sugar’ shirtless in a leather suit.

Winston was also the organiser behind Friends: The Reunion last year.

Fans have since resurfaced an old photo of Harry holding Ruby as a baby when he was recording his debut album and they can’t get over the full circle moment.

Winston and wife Meredith welcomed baby Ruby in 2017 and Harry no doubt spent a lot of time with the little one after moving in with Ben and his wife in North London because he ‘preferred a boring family environment’ to living alone in his mansion after spending so long with his One Direction bandmates.

Ben created sitcom Happy Together after being inspired by their unique living situation.

Harry lived with the family for 18 months after having lived with the 1D boys beforehand.

