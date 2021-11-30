Harry Styles’ Best Friend Stevie Nicks Wants One Direction To Reunite

By Capital FM

Stevie Nicks thinks One Direction should get back together and we are so on board!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A One Direction reunion has been fans’ dream since the boyband went on a hiatus back in 2016 and it seems Harry Styles’ good pal Stevie Nicks is on board with the idea, too!

Speaking with Vogue, the Fleetwood Mac legend opened up about her friendship with Harry and her thoughts about him reuniting with Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan in the future.

Stevie told the publication that she thinks it would be ‘a good idea’ for the boys to reunite one day and go on tour together.

Liam Payne Performing One Direction Songs In 2021 Just Made Our Year

Stevie Nicks is hopeful for a One Direction reunion. Picture: Getty

Stevie Nicks thinks One Direction could get back together one day. Picture: Alamy

She said: “For all we know, One Direction is completely broken up forever. But I think those guys are friends, and five or ten years down the road, they could all go, ‘You know what, wouldn’t it be really fun to do a One Direction tour?’”

Stevie went on to say she doesn’t think Harry has ruled out the prospect of 1D getting back together one day.

She added: “Because that’s what people do. I wouldn’t be surprised if they did reunite at some point just because they can."

Zayn Malik left One Direction in 2015. Picture: Alamy

Stevie Nicks spoke about her friendship with Harry Styles. Picture: Alamy

“And because it would just be fun. Harry is the kind of person who would never stomp on that idea.

"He would never say, ‘Never! I would never do that again!’ Because why not just keep the door open?”

We have our fingers crossed too, Stevie!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital