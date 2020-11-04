Harry Styles’ Sister Gemma Styles Is Launching Podcast ‘Good Influence’ To Bring Some Much-Needed Positivity

Gemma Styles is launching a feel-good podcast
Gemma Styles is launching a feel-good podcast. Picture: Gemma Styles/Instagram

Gemma Styles has unveiled a new project, a podcast titled ‘Good Influence’ – something the world needs more than ever right now.

Harry Styles’ sister Gemma Styles is the host of a new podcast, Good Influence, to open up the discussions on topics we each should know a little more about.

With a focus on mental health, sustainability and feminism, journalist Gemma, 28, will be joined by guests such as poet Charly Cox and life coach Michelle Elman.

Announcing the news to her six million Instagram followers, Gemma said she wants the show to be “informative” but that also “makes you feel good”.

Gemma Styles with pop star brother Harry
Gemma Styles with pop star brother Harry. Picture: Gemma Styles/Instagram

With the endless reel of heartbreaking news constantly on our feeds, Gemma’s podcast will be a welcome distraction of feel-good content we can actually do something with.

She said: “I’ve always wanted to be able to use this platform to make at least some kind of positive impact. I know what a privilege it is to have so many of you taking in the things I put out so I try to make sure that, at least some of it, is informative and makes you feel good about yourself and the world.

“Each week with the podcast I’ll be bringing you insights from some really interesting people on a variety of subjects including ways we can be more sustainable, discussions on therapy and mental health in the media.”

My podcast, Good Influence with Gemma Styles, begins next week!⁣ ⁣ I've always wanted to be able to use this platform to make at least some kind of positive impact. I know what a privilege it is to have so many of you taking in the things I put out so I try to make sure that, at least some of it, is informative and makes you feel good about yourself and the world. Each week with the podcast I'll be bringing you insights from some really interesting people on a variety of subjects including ways we can be more sustainable, discussions on therapy and mental health in the media. ⁣ ⁣ These are topics I find really interesting and with the episodes I've recorded so far (!) it's been so fun for me to learn from the guests - but I want to give you the chance to ask your own questions too, so there'll be plenty of opportunities for you to do that throughout the series! ⁣ ⁣ You'll be able to listen to the podcast on @GlobalPlayer or wherever you usually get your podcasts - if you search now you can find the trailer and hit subscribe so you'll automatically get the first episode when it comes out NEXT MONDAY!

Gemma continued: “These are topics I find really interesting and with the episodes I’ve recorded so far (!) it’s been so fun for me to learn from the guests - but I want to give you the chance to ask your own questions too, so there’ll be plenty of opportunities for you to do that throughout the series!"

Listeners can tune in to the podcast on Global Player and the first episode comes out on Monday 9 November.

