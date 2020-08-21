Harry Styles Rumoured To Join Ryan Tedder’s Concert Docu-Series ‘One Night Only’

Harry Styles' fans have been discussing the rumour on Twitter. Picture: PA

There has been speculation that Harry Styles could be performing in Ryan Tedder’s ‘One Night Only’ gig.

Harry Styles’ fans have been talking about the latest speculation that the One Direction star could be joining Ryan Tedder for his new docu-series, One Night Only.

It all started when the lead singer of One Republic spoke about his new project, in an interview, where he explained how he came up with the idea for the concert, and why he kickstarted it.

He said: “It’s the most famous venues in the world, which are now sitting dormant for the next 12-15 months.

"Basically I miss VH1 and Plugged, I miss MTV Behind Music. I miss the concert experience, but it’s a different way with the stories behind the hits and songs that change your life.”

Ryan Tedder is working on a project called ‘One Night Only’, a docu/concert series & mentions Harry as an example 🔎👁



“Harry Styles having the biggest moment of his career, can go & a do a set, the whole album, play all his hits and then an interview..” pic.twitter.com/mozaqgtixd — Harry Styles Updates. (@TheHarryNews) August 19, 2020

Ryan Tedder spoke about Harry Styles in a recent interview. Picture: PA

Ryan continued: “So, I’ve resurrected, I’ve kind of Frankenstein’ed my version of that called ‘One Night Only’ and the biggest artists in the world performing at whatever venue they choose, doing all their hits and being able to launch a new single, launch a new album off the back of each episode.

“So, right now you can’t do traditional marketing - artists, as you’ve probably noticed, most major artists are not releasing music and have not for months. They’re postponing it, which is why TikTok is taking over and now this gives you a platform as a major artist.

“If you’re Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, Harry Styles having the biggest moment of his career can go on and do a 90-minute set, do the whole album, play all of his hits and then an interview portion where he’s talking about the story behind ‘Watermelon Sugar’ and the story behind ‘Adore You’ and all of his history.

“So, it’s a part docu-series, part concert, there’s nothing like it right now in the world, so hopefully that’s an ever-green that lasts for years and years.”

#RUMOR| Harry could possibly be apart of an upcoming concert series called One Night Only. https://t.co/yJA8czYb5i — HL Daily (@UpdateHLD) August 19, 2020

Harry Styles' fans commented on the rumour. Picture: Twitter

pls make it happen pic.twitter.com/xs77m0HrRd — ²⁸ s a r a ♡ (@sluvhs) August 19, 2020

Understandably, fans of the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star rushed to the comments to speculate about whether or not Harry will actually be joining, with one writing: “Pls make it happen [sic].”

“I mean I don't wanna start clowning and believe that we will get a documentary about harry.... but I’m clowning [sic],” shared another.

Nothing has been confirmed as of yet but we’re sure everyone is dying to get a new performance from Hazza as it’s been such a long time!

