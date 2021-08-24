Harry Styles Fans React After Tom Daley Knits Famous Rainbow Cardigan

24 August 2021, 15:20

Tom Daley knitting Harry Styles' cardigan is everything!
Tom Daley knitting Harry Styles' cardigan is everything! Picture: @madewithlovebytomdaley/Instagram/Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Tom Daley has sent fans into meltdown after teasing that he’s knitting the famous Harry Styles rainbow cardigan.

Tom Daley has given fans quite the surprise after sharing his Harry Styles-inspired home project.

The 27-year-old diver has a huge following on his knitting and crochet Instagram page, where he shares his work with fans, and his latest project has everyone in awe.

Harry Styles New Album 2021: Is Harry Releasing New Music?

After sharing a sweet snap of him knitting something new while on the sofa with his son, people are pretty certain they’ve sussed his next end product and they think it’s Harry’s famous rainbow cardigan!

Sharing the adorable photo, he simply captioned it: “My happy place.”

Tom Daley is knitting Harry Styles' famous rainbow cardigan
Tom Daley is knitting Harry Styles' famous rainbow cardigan. Picture: @madewithlovebytomdaley/Instagram

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot what he was working on, with one commenting: “Is it the harry styles cardigan?”, alongside side-eye emojis.

It wasn’t long before Tom, himself, replied, with a simple zip-mouth emoji.

We’d say that’s pretty big confirmation, right?!

Filling up the comments with excitement, another penned: “I see Harry's cardigan, i'm so excited to see final product [sic]!”

Harry Styles' rainbow cardigan is popular with fans
Harry Styles' rainbow cardigan is popular with fans. Picture: Getty

Decoding Tom’s project, another added: “Pls tell me i'm not the only one thinking he's knitting THE harry styles cardigan, he was knitting a yellow patch at the airport, in this pic he's making rose red, burnt orange, red/black and green squares [sic].”

“TOM IS KNITTING THE HARRY STYLES CARDIGAN , I REPEAT TOM IS KNITTING THE HARRY STYLES CARDIGAN,” shared another exciting fan.

I think it’s safe to say we’re all excited to see the end product!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Will Kylie Jenner confirm the rumours on the red carpet?

Fans Are Convinced That Kylie Jenner Will Reveal Her Alleged Pregnancy At This Event

Has Leigh-Anne Pinnock revealed the name of her twin babies?

Has Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Announced The Names Of Her Twin Babies?

How can I apply for Love Island 2022? All the details

How To Apply For Love Island 2022

Olivia Rodrigo has released the 'brutal' music video

Olivia Rodrigo's 'Brutal': Inside The Teenage Angst Lyrics

Fans can't stop talking about Jake and Liberty's awkward interview moment

Jake Begs For Liberty Back In Awkward Live Interview

Jesy Nelson admitted she doesn't speak to the Little Mix girls much anymore

Jesy Nelson Opens Up About Relationship With Little Mix Since Leaving Band

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him