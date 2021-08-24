Harry Styles Fans React After Tom Daley Knits Famous Rainbow Cardigan

Tom Daley knitting Harry Styles' cardigan is everything! Picture: @madewithlovebytomdaley/Instagram/Getty

By Capital FM

Tom Daley has sent fans into meltdown after teasing that he’s knitting the famous Harry Styles rainbow cardigan.

Tom Daley has given fans quite the surprise after sharing his Harry Styles-inspired home project.

The 27-year-old diver has a huge following on his knitting and crochet Instagram page, where he shares his work with fans, and his latest project has everyone in awe.

Harry Styles New Album 2021: Is Harry Releasing New Music?

After sharing a sweet snap of him knitting something new while on the sofa with his son, people are pretty certain they’ve sussed his next end product and they think it’s Harry’s famous rainbow cardigan!

Sharing the adorable photo, he simply captioned it: “My happy place.”

Tom Daley is knitting Harry Styles' famous rainbow cardigan. Picture: @madewithlovebytomdaley/Instagram

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot what he was working on, with one commenting: “Is it the harry styles cardigan?”, alongside side-eye emojis.

It wasn’t long before Tom, himself, replied, with a simple zip-mouth emoji.

We’d say that’s pretty big confirmation, right?!

Filling up the comments with excitement, another penned: “I see Harry's cardigan, i'm so excited to see final product [sic]!”

Harry Styles' rainbow cardigan is popular with fans. Picture: Getty

TOM IS KNITTING THE HARRY STYLES CARDIGAN , I REPEAT TOM IS KNITTING THE HARRY STYLES CARDIGAN pic.twitter.com/DbO1Py7S40 — Millie ♡’s Young Royals 🪐🌕 (@raisemyhalo) August 23, 2021

Tom Daley probably knitting 🧶 the Harry cardigan right now makes my Tuesday a lot better 🥰 pic.twitter.com/OUF51L6dCr — ♥ (@Happily_7) August 24, 2021

Y’all I’m living THE Tom Daley, THE knitting king is making the Harry styles cardigan as well. We’ll be twinning soon 🥰 pic.twitter.com/j1u4Y6lgDy — Ulrike⁷ ᴮᴱ ✜ ⧖ 🧈 (@taerashbag) August 23, 2021

Decoding Tom’s project, another added: “Pls tell me i'm not the only one thinking he's knitting THE harry styles cardigan, he was knitting a yellow patch at the airport, in this pic he's making rose red, burnt orange, red/black and green squares [sic].”

“TOM IS KNITTING THE HARRY STYLES CARDIGAN , I REPEAT TOM IS KNITTING THE HARRY STYLES CARDIGAN,” shared another exciting fan.

I think it’s safe to say we’re all excited to see the end product!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital