Harry Styles’ Calls One Direction Hiatus ‘The Next Step In Evolution’

Harry Styles said he 'loved' being in 1D. Picture: Getty

One Direction’s solo careers were “the next step in evolution” for the group, according to Harry Styles who has even more praise for his boyband.

Harry Styles and his One Direction bandmates, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan, are always publicly incredibly grateful for their time in the biggest boyband in the world, as it put them all where they are today.

Harry Styles Claps Back At Critics Of His 'Manliness' With Sassy Instagram

In a new interview with Variety, Harry explained why he and his co-stars have never seen their respective solo careers as competition.

Harry Styles said One Direction's hiatus was 'the next step' for the band. Picture: Getty

He explained he’ll never apologise for his time in 1D, as it put the boys on the map.

Harry told the mag: “When you look at the history of people coming out of bands and starting solo careers, they feel this need to apologise for being in the band. ‘Don’t worry, everyone, that wasn’t me! Now I get to do what I really want to do.’ But we loved being in the band.

“I think there’s a wont to pit people against each other. And I think it’s never been about that for us.

“It’s about a next step in evolution. The fact that we’ve all achieved different things outside of the band says a lot about how hard we worked in it.”

And in an admission that will boost the mood of every Mr Styles fan, he also spoke about how he makes music “from the point of being a fan.”

Recalling how he focuses on his feelings when making music, Harry said: “People within [the industry] feel like they operate on a higher level of listening, and I like to make music from the point of being a fan of music.

“Fans are the best A&R [artists and repertoire].”

Harry Styles went on hiatus in 2015. Picture: Getty

Harry went on to speak about his chart success with Grammy-nominated album ‘Fine Line’, especially ‘Watermelon Sugar’, which he describes has “a nursery rhyme feel.”

Why is everything this man says so magical!?

> Grab Our App For The Latest Harry Styles News