Harry Styles Claps Back At Critics Of His 'Manliness' With Sassy Instagram

2 December 2020, 15:06 | Updated: 2 December 2020, 15:26

Harry Styles throws shade at Vogue critics with sassy Instagram
Harry Styles throws shade at Vogue critics with sassy Instagram. Picture: YouTube Harry Styles/PA

Harry Styles has thrown shade at critics of him not being a 'manly man' with a seriously iconic Instagram snap that has sent fans, and us, into a meltdown.

Harry Styles is embracing his sassier side and thrown shade at those who criticised him wearing for a dress on the cover of Vogue with a cheeky clap back and, you guessed it, another incredible fashion snap.

Fans have gone wild as Harry posts on his usually quiet Instagram page with the tongue-in-cheek dig.

'Next In Fashion's' Daniel Fletcher 'Owes A Lot' To Harry Styles AKA His 'First Ever Customer'

The 'Golden' singer made history as the first solo male to grace the cover of American Vogue, choosing to rock a Gucci gown for his landmark cover which didn't come without its controversy.

Now, in a pretty uncharacteristic move for the usually drama-free singer, Harry has subtly addressed his haters in the best way possible.

Rocking a frilled, baby blue suit and nonchalantly eating a banana, Harry simply captioned the snap:

"Bring back manly men."

Unsurprisingly, the post has seen him trend on Twitter as fans everywhere air punch for the singer standing up for himself in perhaps the smoothest way possible.

At this point, we can't see how even his most vocal critic isn't thinking, 'Ok, he looks... pretty cool.'

Celebs including Tan France and his stylist Harry Lambert have left comments supporting Haz and fans have completely lost their cool on Twitter, and rightly so!

Harry's stylist Harry Lambert supports the singer's sassy post
Harry's stylist Harry Lambert supports the singer's sassy post. Picture: Instagram

In his interview with Variety after being named their hitmaker of the year, Harry has expanded on his thoughts about pushing 'normal' gender boundaries, especially in fashion.

He said: "To not wear [something] because it’s females’ clothing, you shut out a whole world of great clothes."

"And I think what’s exciting about right now is you can wear what you like. It doesn’t have to be X or Y. Those lines are becoming more & more blurred."

We're so into Harry embracing his sassier side and putting the haters in their place, we're just taking a minute to get used to it!

