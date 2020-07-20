Harry Styles’ New Moustache Has Fans Comparing Him To Stranger Things’ Joe Keery

20 July 2020, 12:55 | Updated: 20 July 2020, 14:31

Harry Styles' moustache has fans comparing him to Joe Keery
Harry Styles' moustache has fans comparing him to Joe Keery. Picture: PA / Getty / Twitter

Harry Styles’ new moustache has caused a true fan frenzy, with fans comparing him to Stranger Things star Joe Keery.

Harry Styles was pictured sporting a new moustache and longer curly locks during a pit stop on his way to Italy, and fans are falling in love with his new facial hair.

Typically clean-shaven, the ‘Adore You’ singer has seemingly been experimenting with a new ‘do during lockdown.

Harry Styles Praised For Wearing Face Mask While Meeting Young Fan

Harry’s curls and tache now have fans comparing him to Stranger Things actor Joe Keery, who plays Steve Harrington in the Netflix series.

Harry Styles fans are claiming he looks like both Dacre Montgomery and Joe Keery with his new tache
Harry Styles fans are claiming he looks like both Dacre Montgomery and Joe Keery with his new tache. Picture: Getty
Fans also compared Harry to Dacre Montgomery
Fans also compared Harry to Dacre Montgomery. Picture: Netflix
Harry Styles was pictured in France during a pitstop on his way to Italy
Harry Styles was pictured in France during a pitstop on his way to Italy. Picture: Twitter

In the snap which sent fans into meltdown, Harry even wore an 80’s-inspired ensemble of a bright green striped shirt and vintage jeans, Hawkins High style.

But it was his orange-tinted round sunglasses that topped it off.

“Harry Styles or Joe Keery? The world may never know,” one fan tweeted.

“Are we sure this is Harry? I swear that’s Joe Keery,” wrote another.

One fan even compared the pop star to both Joe and his co-star Dacre Montomgery, who starred as Billy in the show.

They tweeted: “Um is it just me or is Harry Styles now looking like a mix between Dacre Montgomery & Joe Keery???? AND I LOVE IT.”

Harry is thought to be in Italy, driving to the sunny destination after spending lockdown in London for the past few months.

> Grab Our App For The Latest One Direction News

More News

See more More News

Little Mix confirmed the release date for their show The Search

Little Mix Reveal First Sneak Peek Of Talent Show The Search & Confirm TV Release Date

Little Mix's The Search was postponed because of coronavirus

Little Mix The Search: Talent Show Start Date Confirmed After It Was Postponed

A number of stars have been rumoured to be joining I'm A Celeb 2020

I’m A Celebrity 2020 Line-Up: Rumoured And Confirmed Cast Revealed

Nicki Minaj pregnant with first child with husband Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj Pregnant: Rapper Reveals Surprise Pregnancy With Iconic Baby Bump Picture

Nicki Minaj's new childhood sweetheart boyfriend Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj's Boyfriend Kenneth Petty: Age, Prison Sentence And Relationship Details Revealed

Nicki Minaj

Oxford University have made a promising development on their vaccine

Oxford University Covid-19 Vaccine Safe And ‘Can Train Immune System’

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
RAYE spoke about the story behind 'Natalie Don't'

WATCH: RAYE Teases A "Big News Story" After Boyfriend Left Her For Her Friend

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Katy Perry found out she's related to Taylor Swift

WATCH: Katy Perry Finds Out She's Taylor Swift's Cousin

Music

Exclusive
Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp sent a couple on a Cardboard Honeymoon

WATCH: Couple Send Cardboard Cutouts On Honeymoon After Flights Cancelled

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Michelle Visage spoke about how the LGBT community made her feel like she belonged

WATCH: Michelle Visage Shares Heart-Warming Memory Of First Meeting LGBT Community

TV & Film