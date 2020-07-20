Harry Styles’ New Moustache Has Fans Comparing Him To Stranger Things’ Joe Keery

Harry Styles' moustache has fans comparing him to Joe Keery. Picture: PA / Getty / Twitter

Harry Styles’ new moustache has caused a true fan frenzy, with fans comparing him to Stranger Things star Joe Keery.

Harry Styles was pictured sporting a new moustache and longer curly locks during a pit stop on his way to Italy, and fans are falling in love with his new facial hair.

Typically clean-shaven, the ‘Adore You’ singer has seemingly been experimenting with a new ‘do during lockdown.

Harry’s curls and tache now have fans comparing him to Stranger Things actor Joe Keery, who plays Steve Harrington in the Netflix series.

Harry Styles fans are claiming he looks like both Dacre Montgomery and Joe Keery with his new tache. Picture: Getty

Fans also compared Harry to Dacre Montgomery. Picture: Netflix

Harry Styles was pictured in France during a pitstop on his way to Italy. Picture: Twitter

In the snap which sent fans into meltdown, Harry even wore an 80’s-inspired ensemble of a bright green striped shirt and vintage jeans, Hawkins High style.

But it was his orange-tinted round sunglasses that topped it off.

Harry styles or joe keery? The world may never know pic.twitter.com/hcWnQiE2gh — 𝘊𝘪𝘯 (@goldenhoneyIou) July 18, 2020

are we sure this is Harry? i swear that’s Joe Keery💀 @Harry_Styles pic.twitter.com/vexPjXfqsR — Bella Brady (@BellaBr06619735) July 18, 2020

“Harry Styles or Joe Keery? The world may never know,” one fan tweeted.

“Are we sure this is Harry? I swear that’s Joe Keery,” wrote another.

One fan even compared the pop star to both Joe and his co-star Dacre Montomgery, who starred as Billy in the show.

They tweeted: “Um is it just me or is Harry Styles now looking like a mix between Dacre Montgomery & Joe Keery???? AND I LOVE IT.”

Harry is thought to be in Italy, driving to the sunny destination after spending lockdown in London for the past few months.

