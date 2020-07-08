Harry Styles Says Meditation ‘Changed My Life’ As He Loans His Voice To Relaxation App Calm

Harry Styles said meditation and sleep 'changed my life'. Picture: Getty / PH

Harry Styles has spoken out about the importance of sleep and meditation as part of his daily routine.

One Direction star Harry Styles has loaned his voice to relaxation app Calm for a bedtime story titled 'Dream with Me'.

It’s widely known the ‘Adore You’ singer is an advocate for mental health practices, investing in Calm’s fundraising series, Series A, in 2018.

As his bedtime story aimed at unwinding and relaxing listeners’ minds is released on the app, the 26-year-old has opened up about how important it is for him to rest and meditate.

Harry Styles' has made a sleep story for Calm. Picture: PH

He said: “Sleep and meditation are a huge part of my routine, whether I’m at home, in the studio, or out on the road.

“Rest and recovery is as important as doing the work. Finding a balance has been endlessly beneficial to both my physical and mental health.

“It’s changed my life. I’m so happy to be collaborating with Calm at a time when the world needs all the healing it can get. Treat people with kindness.”

‘Treat people with kindness’ is Harry’s well-known slogan, with the singer even writing a song of the same name for his second solo album ‘Fine Line’ in 2019.

Harry Styles is a huge advocate for mental health practices. Picture: Getty

Harry revealed to Rolling Stone in 2019 he suffered with anxiety throughout his time in One Direction, over constant fears he’d “sing a wrong note.”

And last year, Harry opened up about having therapy in an interview with Zane Lowe.

He said he became more open-minded about the concept after moving to California.

“I think for a really long time, especially when I started coming to California, there was a big thing for me where I felt like everyone went to therapy," Harry explained.

"And I think for a long time I was like, ‘I don't need that.’ You know, it's very like British way of looking at it, I think.”

However, he reached out to a therapist when he reached “a point where I kind of was trying to work out a lot more stuff about myself.”

Harry said he “got to a point when I realised I was in my own way.”

He went on to encourage friends “going through stuff” to seek therapy too.

