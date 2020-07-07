Harry Styles Calm: How To Listen To The One Direction Star’s Bedtime Reading

Harry Styles is reading a bed time story for Calm. Picture: PA / Calm/Twitter

Harry Styles has teamed up with Calm for a soothing bedtime read – here’s how to listen and get the app for free.

Harry Styles will be reading a bedtime story as part of the meditation app Calm’s soothing sleep section.

Calm confirmed the One Direction star will be lending his iconic voice to the app with a watermelon emoji days before the story’s release, sending fans into meltdown when their social media post was ‘liked’ by the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer himself.

Harry Styles Fans Urge Not To Sexualise His Calm Reading

Fans are expecting the singer to read Louis the Fish, as he is known to love the story after it seemingly inspired the music video for his song ‘Adore You’.

How to listen to Harry Styles’ sleep story on Calm

Harry Styles has read a soothing story for Calm. Picture: Calm/Twitter

Wednesday 8 July is when fans and those in need of a good night’s sleep will be able to access Harry’s sleep story on Calm.

Harry’s reading will be under the sleep section, to wholly relax your mind as you switch off for the night.

The bedtime story is called ‘Dream with Me’ and joins the likes of Stephen Fry’s ‘Lullabies’, Kelly Rowland’s ‘Myth of the Baby Dragon’ and Matthew McConaughey’s ‘Wonder’.

Can you download Calm for free?

You can download Calm onto your phone for free, you can then sign up for a free seven-day trial.

If you want to commit to the app’s meditation and relaxation guidance, it’s £28.99 per year.

What is Harry Styles reading for Calm?

PLEASE!!!!!!! MY HEART CAN NOT HANDLE THE IDEA THAT HARRY STYLES RECORDED THIS AT SHANGRI LA IN MALIBU, IN BOB DYLAN’S OLD TOUR BUS. THIS MEANS SM TO ME. IM HAVING A BREAKDOWN. pic.twitter.com/ioACv7AlJm — neenz. (@whore4A24) July 6, 2020

It’s not yet known what Harry will be reading as a bedtime story, but we got a snippet of his vocals when Calm confirmed the 1D star was lending his voice to the app.

As the title, ‘Dream with Me’ displayed on their Twitter video, Harry’s voice can be heard saying “Hello, I’m Harry Styles.”

Fans are speculating he may read ‘Louis the Fish’ by Arthur Yorinks, after the inspiration for his song ‘Adore You’ also came from his love of a fish.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Harry Styles News