Katy Perry Reveals The Harry Styles Song She Has On Repeat

26 August 2020, 11:14

Katy Perry is a huge Harry Styles fan
Katy Perry is a huge Harry Styles fan. Picture: Getty

Katy Perry had huge amounts of praise for fellow pop star Harry Styles’ latest album, ‘Fine Line’.

Harry Styles has a huge fan in pop icon Katy Perry, who admitted she “loves” his 2019 single ‘Lights Up’.

‘Lights Up’ is from Harry’s second album ‘Fine Line’, which Katy, who is pregnant with her first baby, said is equally as amazing – and we couldn’t agree more.

Harry Styles: Thread Of Rare & Unseen Snaps Has Fans Going Wild

Asked by Times of India which four songs could she listen to on repeat, Katy said she’s always loved the single from Haz.

Katy Perry is preparing to release her new album, 'Smile'
Katy Perry is preparing to release her new album, 'Smile'. Picture: Getty

She said: “I have always loved ‘Lights Up’ by Harry Styles. That whole record is amazing.”

Katy makes a playlist of her favourite tunes every year, explaining that at the moment: “My playlist says, ‘Level Of Concern’ by Twenty One Pilots, ‘Are U gonna tell her?’ by Tove Lo, [and] Ride it by Regard.”

The ‘Smile’ hitmaker has always been a fan of Mr Styles, and in June she revealed Harry knew about her pregnancy before the rest of the world, but was “a complete gentleman” about it.

Harry was “so happy” for Katy and even offered her his seat once she spilled her news but she insisted she was okay as she was sat just a few rows away.

Katy is due to give birth to her first baby with fiancé Orlando Bloom in the next few weeks.

The couple announced their baby news in Katy's music video for 'Never Worn White'.

