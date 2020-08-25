Harry Styles: Thread Of Rare & Unseen Snaps Has Fans Going Wild

25 August 2020, 13:05

A thread of rare Harry Styles snaps is giving us life
A thread of rare Harry Styles snaps is giving us life. Picture: Twitter @lCARUSREM

Some Harry Styles fans may think they've seen every photo of the 'Adore You' singer that exists- until this Twitter thread of rare snaps

Harry Styles is one of the most photographed people in the world, and his fans love to see where he is in the world or if he's switched up his look, and most are fairly certain they've seen every picture there is to see of the 'Watermelon Sugar'.

One Direction: Harry Styles' LGBTQ Speech Reminds Us He's A True Ally

That was, until one fan posted a thread of rare Harry snaps onto Twitter, sending thousands of fans to collectively ask 'WTF' and rush to see their favourite star in all of his unseen glory.

So, let's take a look at some of these iconic snaps!

Twitter user @lCARUSREM started this important creation, captioned, "harry styles photos i personally have never seen before — a thread", and if this isn't the best thread ever started, we don't know what is.

Included are snaps from Harry across the years, from his One Direction days, right up until the present day (when he's rocking that moustache).

Many of them are the 'Falling' singer posing with fans, something he's always been incredibly gracious about doing.

A well and truly varied thread, it shows Harry throwing the peace sign, Harry with friends, Harry with babies, Harry working in cafes and importantly, Harry shirtless and showing off his timeless collection of inks.

Most recently, Harry popped up both in Italy, being spotted jogging and driving a tractor, as you do, as well as posing with a face mask with fans in Bath.

One thing we all know is he gets about- so no wonder there're so many snaps we haven't seen of him before!

