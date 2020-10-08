Harry Styles Pictured Hanging Out With Mystery Woman In LA

Harry Styles was spotted at dinner with a female pal in LA. Picture: Getty

Days after filming his new music video in Italy, Harry Styles was seen having dinner in LA with a mystery lady.

Harry Styles has had a busy few weeks, leaving his hometown of London to film what fans are hoping is his ‘Golden’ music video in Italy, before being papped in LA this week at dinner with a female pal.

In pictures obtained by MailOnline, Harry masked up after enjoying dinner in the city with a mystery lady.

Harry cut a casual but stylish figure in a khaki jacket and grey trousers, with a white t-shirt and accessorised with a little blue bag on his shoulder.

Harry Styles has had a busy few weeks in Italy and LA. Picture: Getty

After enjoying dinner, the ‘Adore You’ singer was seen leaving the restaurant with a brown paper bag of takeaway items.

The One Direction star’s low-key appearance comes after he was forced to address rumours he would play the next James Bond.

A representative for the 26-year-old star said the reports are “not even remotely true.”

The Bond rumours came after it was revealed Harry will star opposite Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh in Don’t Worry, Darling.

Harry’s film career appears to be picking up again as he’s also set to appear in the movie adaption of novel My Policeman starring Lily James.

There are also reports he’ll make an appearance in the new X-Men remake, something which is yet to be confirmed.

