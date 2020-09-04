Harry Styles And Kaia Gerber: Inside Their Adorable Friendship

Harry styles has become close friends with Kaia Gerber and her family. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles is known to be good friends with model Kaia Gerber – here’s how they know each other.

Harry Styles has a big circle of celebrity friends, including Kendall Jenner, Adele, Lizzo and Kaia Gerber.

Kaia, 19, and Harry’s friendship surprised some fans when they were pictured running around Malibu Beach last year, with die hard fans of the One Direction singer quizzing how they know one another.

And during lockdown in May, the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer was seen on a bike ride with Kaia’s dad Rande, proving Harry is a close friend of the family as well as with their daughter Kaia.

Kaia Gerber and her brother Presley Gerber. Picture: Getty

But it turns out Harry and Kaia, Cindy Crawford’s daughter, have known each other for quite some time.

Harry was introduced to the family in his One Direction days after bonding with Kaia’s brother Presley, 21.

He went on to become good friends with Kaia too and the ‘Lights Up’ singer has been papped on many occasions hanging out with the entire family on holiday.

The 26-year-old and Kaia, 19, are thought to have bonded over their love of fashion as they’re both heavily involved in the fashion industry, with Harry modelling for Gucci and Kaia a regular on the cover of Vogue.

Harry Styles with Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber and Liam Payne. Picture: Getty

Harry spends a lot of time in LA, away from his hometown in London, so the Gerbers are likely a second family to the well-travelled star.

He also holidayed with them in Ontario, Canada in 2014 – four years after he and One Direction rose to fame on The X Factor.

That same year Kaia was pictured aged just 12 years old heading backstage at a 1D concert, leaving millions of young girls extremely jealous to this day.

Since then, Harry has attended an Eagles concert in California with the model family and regularly attends the Halloween parties hosted by Cindy and Rande.

