How Harry Styles Is Marking ‘Fine Line’ One Year Anniversary

15 October 2020, 13:09

Harry Styles is celebrating one year of 'Fine Line'
Harry Styles is celebrating one year of 'Fine Line'. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles is celebrating the one year anniversary of his second album ‘Fine Line’.

Harry Styles dropped ‘Fine Line’ on 13 December 2019, and as the anniversary date approaches the former One Direction star is marking the occasion with a limited edition box set.

The box set will include two vinyl LPs, 10 prints of Harry taken by album photographer Tim Walker and a 24-page Fine Line at the Forum lyrics zine.

These Harry Styles Fans Have Friendship Bracelets With Him – Here's How To Get One

It also comes with a pair of white gloves so the treasured products can be handled with care.

Harry Styles is releasing a Fine Line box set
Harry Styles is releasing a Fine Line box set. Picture: Harry Styles Shop

The gift set will be available to start shipping from 11 December, just in time for Christmas if you’re in the US, but Harry fans in the UK may have to wait a little longer.

The box set is available to pre-order now, on Harry’s official store.

‘Fine Line’ was a global success for Harry and he had planned to tour the chart-topping album from April this year, but has pushed back his dates to begin in February 2021.

The album has also been tipped for Grrammy success, after 'Lights Up', 'Adore You' and 'Watermelon Sugar' all soared to the top of the charts.

In the meantime Mr Styles has expanded his career plans and signed up for some huge films, one of which, Don’t Worry, Darling, has been confirmed and is already in production.

Has also has fans hoping his ‘Golden’ music video is on the way after he was spotted filming in Italy, driving around in an old fashioned convertible on the coastline.

