These Harry Styles Fans Have Friendship Bracelets With Him – Here's How To Get One

Harry Styles' favourite bracelet was made by two fans. Picture: Getty

Two incredibly lucky Harry Styles fans have matching friendship bracelets with the pop sensation – here’s how they did it and how you can get one of your own.

In February this year, two of Harry Styles’ loyal fans had the chance of a lifetime to meet the ‘Fine Line’ singer, so chose to make the most of the short time they had up close and personal with the star to gift him something meaningful – which he still wears today.

If you’ve spotted the bracelet Harry often wears on his left wrist, two best friends, Jordyn and Claire, are the ones behind the accessory he’s been pictured wearing on multiple occasions.

Inside Harry Styles & Fleetwood Mac Star Stevie Nicks's Incredible Friendship

Recently, pics of Harry rocking the gift went viral after fellow fans discovered where it came from, so we spoke to the bracelet’s creators to get the full story behind the touching gesture.

Harry Styles has been seen wearing the bracelet on many occasions. Picture: Getty

Jordyn and Claire won tickets to meet Harry at his secret gig with SiriusXM in New York after phoning up for two weeks straight throughout the contest.

When they finally landed the opportunity of a lifetime the girls decided to make something that would show him their appreciation for everything he’s done.

They explained: “It really just stemmed from us wanting to show Harry how much we adore him and his music. We decided to make matching bracelets for the two of us as well, so that even after we left the concert we would have something that connected us to him.”

Harry Styles' fans Jordyn and Claire gave him the bracelet at a meet and greet. Picture: Getty

As they finally got the moment of dreams of standing in front of their idol, Harry immediately put on the bracelet, which spells out the name of his latest album 'Fine Line' in decorative beads, and seemed to “genuinely” like the gesture.

The best friends recalled: “That really represents how he feels about all of his fans. He’s so appreciative of all of us, and his fans know that.”

And when they saw Harry continued to wear their gift at other events they began “freaking out”.

Jordyn added: “As we saw him continuing to wear the bracelet we were so incredibly happy. Our whole goal was to somehow communicate even a fraction of our love and admiration for him, and I think we accomplished that, which is all we could ever ask for!”

Jordyn and Claire are making more of the bracelets to sell for charity. Picture: Fine Line Beads

Jordyn and Claire won tickets to meet Harry in February. Picture: N/A

The creative fans are now making and selling more of the 'Fine Line Beads' bracelets, with 100 per cent of the profits donated to Black Lives Matter, Coronavirus Relief Fund and Environmental Defence Fund.

They said of the idea: “After seeing how many fans wanted one of their own, we came up with the idea of selling them for a good cause. We really do try to live by Harry’s motto, ‘treat people with kindness,’ and we felt this was the perfect way to do something good and make a difference with our experience.”

> Download Our App For All The Latest Harry Styles News