Harry Styles's Fans Confused As Ticket Company Says Shows Going Ahead Despite COVID-19 Restrictions

Harry Styles fans confused as concerts scheduled to go ahead. Picture: PA/Getty Images

Harry Styles fans in Australia and New Zealand have been left confused as a ticket company has says his shows are going ahead despite strict national and local lockdown measures.

Harry Styles's 'Fine Line' concerts are still scheduled to be going ahead in Australia and New Zealand despite strict COVID-19 measures, leading to fans frustration and confusion as they ask how the shows can be feasible when no more than 20 people are allowed to gather in certain places.

QUIZ: Who Would Harry Styles Play In A Movie Of Your Life

As fans discussed the fact the shows in November and December hadn't yet been postponed, cancelled or rescheduled, a ticketing site, Ticketek Australia, responded to say the shows are 'proceeding as planned', much to fans' surprise.

One fan wrote on Twitter: "I’m expecting a reschedule but I have no idea why they’re taking forever to announce it."

They responded: "The Harry Styles Australia & New Zealand tour is proceeding as planned and we are excited to welcome everyone to the events in November and December."

"In the event of a cancellation, exchanges and refunds will be processed according to AU/NZ consumer law."

Ticket site confirms Harry Styles shows are going ahead this year. Picture: Twitter

This led to a flurry of messages asking how those coming from outside the country was meant to attend when borders were closed or a long quarantine period awaited them.

How is this possible with the borders being closed and the crowds aren't allowed to be alot of people . — Chris G✌ (@Chriz_Gould) September 13, 2020

Umm you do know fans have brought tickets for every state.. if it proceeds what are you doing for border closures 🤦🏻‍♀️ this is ridiculous! Fans can’t even get into WA, and have to quarantine in every other state.. — Alleta Perrett (@_alletap) September 13, 2020

Like many other countries, Australia has localised restrictions and different measures depending on which state you are in- so those in Victoria, who have stricter rules than other parts of the country, were asking how they would be able to have their show go ahead.

Others asked how the show could be going ahead in some states if no more than 20 people are currently allowed to gather and pointed out Harry himself would have to quarantine for 14 days should he even want to visit either countries.

This caused the ticketing company to update messaging to say they are 'urgently' seeking answers, as it seems they've acknowledged the confusion and anger from fans worried they might miss out on seeing their favourite singer.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Harry Styles News