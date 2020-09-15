Harry Styles's Fans Confused As Ticket Company Says Shows Going Ahead Despite COVID-19 Restrictions

15 September 2020, 10:36 | Updated: 15 September 2020, 15:19

Harry Styles fans confused as concerts scheduled to go ahead
Harry Styles fans confused as concerts scheduled to go ahead. Picture: PA/Getty Images

Harry Styles fans in Australia and New Zealand have been left confused as a ticket company has says his shows are going ahead despite strict national and local lockdown measures.

Harry Styles's 'Fine Line' concerts are still scheduled to be going ahead in Australia and New Zealand despite strict COVID-19 measures, leading to fans frustration and confusion as they ask how the shows can be feasible when no more than 20 people are allowed to gather in certain places.

QUIZ: Who Would Harry Styles Play In A Movie Of Your Life

As fans discussed the fact the shows in November and December hadn't yet been postponed, cancelled or rescheduled, a ticketing site, Ticketek Australia, responded to say the shows are 'proceeding as planned', much to fans' surprise.

One fan wrote on Twitter: "I’m expecting a reschedule but I have no idea why they’re taking forever to announce it."

They responded: "The Harry Styles Australia & New Zealand tour is proceeding as planned and we are excited to welcome everyone to the events in November and December."

"In the event of a cancellation, exchanges and refunds will be processed according to AU/NZ consumer law."

Ticket site confirms Harry Styles shows are going ahead this year
Ticket site confirms Harry Styles shows are going ahead this year. Picture: Twitter

This led to a flurry of messages asking how those coming from outside the country was meant to attend when borders were closed or a long quarantine period awaited them.

Like many other countries, Australia has localised restrictions and different measures depending on which state you are in- so those in Victoria, who have stricter rules than other parts of the country, were asking how they would be able to have their show go ahead.

Others asked how the show could be going ahead in some states if no more than 20 people are currently allowed to gather and pointed out Harry himself would have to quarantine for 14 days should he even want to visit either countries.

This caused the ticketing company to update messaging to say they are 'urgently' seeking answers, as it seems they've acknowledged the confusion and anger from fans worried they might miss out on seeing their favourite singer.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Harry Styles News

More News

See more More News

Kendall Jenner has admitted she regularly smokes marijuana

Kendall Jenner Reveals She's 'A Stoner' & Regularly Uses Marijuana

New rules are being introduced for pubs and restaurants

The New Coronavirus Rules For Pubs And Restaurants In England

Ariana Grande teases new music snippet on Twitter

Ariana Grande Teases New Music & Lyrics As Fans Hail 'New Era' Arrival

Tom Holland has made himself an incredible net worth

Tom Holland Net Worth: How Much Is He Worth?

After is getting two more sequels

After We Collided Is Getting Two More Sequels

Exclusive
Dua Lipa confirms Miley Cyrus collaboration but they might never release it

Dua Lipa & Miley Cyrus Collaboration Will Be On Upcoming 'She Is Miley Cyrus' Album

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about bringing back Hannah Montana

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Shares Plans On Bringing Back Hannah Montana

Exclusive
Little Mix spoke about 'Guitar Boy' from Little Mix: The Search

WATCH: Little Mix Share Their Funniest, Most Wild Audition From The Search

Exclusive
Ruth Jones hinted a second Gavin & Stacey episode could come within a decade

WATCH: Ruth Jones Hints At A Second Gavin & Stacey Reunion Episode

Exclusive
James Arthur shut down rumours that he was beefing with Lewis Capaldi

WATCH: James Arthur Denies Feud With Lewis Capaldi

Exclusive
Billie Eilish regrets making past relationships so public

WATCH: Billie Eilish Explains Why She Keeps Her Relationships Private

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reveals her boyfriend Anwar Hadid's birthday present

Dua Lipa Reveals Her Boyfriend Anwar Hadid's Birthday Present