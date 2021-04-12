A Harry Styles Fanfic Is Trending Because Fans Are Losing It Over The Massive Plot Twist

12 April 2021, 15:41

Harry Styles inspired the latest 1D fanfic novel fans are talking about
Harry Styles inspired the latest 1D fanfic novel fans are talking about. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Harry Styles is trending once again, but this time it’s for one of the many wild fanfic stories inspired by the 1D star.

After the success of the After franchise, Harry Styles-inspired fanfic is popping up all over the internet.

Another story to get fans all hot and bothered is Duplicity, just one of the many One Direction fan-fiction stories that exists.

Harry Styles Plans To 'Go Blonde' As He Prepares For My Policeman Transformation

The title was recently trending because of a surprise turn of events in the novel, which we won’t disclose just yet to avoid spoilers, but it had Directioners wondering ‘what is Duplicity?’

Duplicity follows the dark secrets of a famous boyband
Duplicity follows the dark secrets of a famous boyband. Picture: Getty

A story that appears to be much darker than the likes of Tessa and Hardin’s love story in After, Duplicity follows the dark secrets of a famous boyband.

The description on WattPad reads:

“Aven Brooks is hired to take pictures for the world-renown punk rock band known today as Duplicity; hoping the experience gets her into her most elite-dreamed university.

“However, when her lenses accidentally capture more than just cheeky sound checks and performances, she comes to a horrifying discovery that Duplicity is anything but a band. Appalled and frightened, she's trapped.”

Harry Styles is the inspiration behind a lot of modern fanfic
Harry Styles is the inspiration behind a lot of modern fanfic. Picture: Getty

Read on if you want to find out the spoiler that got everyone talking…

Duplicity involves a character named Harry Styles, who in one chapter was revealed to actually be a man named Sebastian masquerading as Harry.

A lot of fans aren't happy about the fact a story they thought was about their idol wasn't even about him after all, and of course Twitter came through with the best reactions....

Does your brain hurt now? Ours too.

