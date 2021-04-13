Where To Read Harry Styles Fanfic Duplicity & What The Hype’s All About

13 April 2021, 17:16 | Updated: 13 April 2021, 17:17

Harry Styles' fanfic Duplicity has been trending
Harry Styles' fanfic Duplicity has been trending. Picture: Getty / Wattpad
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Duplicity is the Harry Styles fanfic fans can’t get enough of – here’s why.

Duplicity is the fanfic novel Harry Styles and One Direction superfans are talking about all over Twitter, for so many reasons.

With a dark twist that sparked a whole trending thread, Duplicity is a Wattpad novel with a lot more mystery than the likes of After.

Harry Styles Fans Detail What It’s Like Bumping Into Him After Meeting Him In London

If the name of the story is one you keep seeing crop up on your feeds but you’re not sure what the hype’s about, we’ve got you covered.

Duplicity is inspired by Harry Styles and One Direction
Duplicity is inspired by Harry Styles and One Direction. Picture: Getty

What is Harry Styles' fanfic Duplicty about?

The Wattpad novel follows budding photographer Aven Brooks who’s hired to take pictures of one of the biggest rock bands, Duplicity.

However, the job proves to be more than a step in her career path and she finds a darker side to the boyband, as well as falling for one of its stars, Harry Styles, who has a pretty big secret of his own.

Duplicity is the dark story of a boyband and one of its members Harry Styles
Duplicity is the dark story of a boyband and one of its members Harry Styles. Picture: Wattpad

Where to read Duplicity

Fanfiction novel Duplicity is available to read on Wattpad, all 90 chapters of it.

Wattpad is also the platform which saw the After novels soar into the spotlight, going on to become a movie franchise with four films.

What’s the twist in Duplicity?

The twist that Harry fans couldn’t stop talking about is in Chapter 90, when it emerged that the member named Harry Styles wasn’t him after all.

Instead, it was a man named Sebastian masquerading as Harry.

Right at the start of the story Aven falls for (who she thought was) Harry, so naturally this provides a big issue for her.

Who wrote Duplicity?

Duplicity was published by a Harry fan known only by the name Julez.

She’s a diehard Harry fan with a total of five stories on Wattpad, four of which are inspired by the 'Adore You' singer.

After writing Duplicity while still in education, the author took to Twitter to thank readers for the support after the story went viral, saying “as much as the last chapters stung, we’re all in it together.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Take the Louis Tomlinson lyric quiz and see how well you know his songs!

QUIZ: How Well Do You Know The Lyrics To These Louis Tomlinson Songs?

Features

Three fans who met Harry Styles made a Vlog detailing their experience meeting him.

Harry Styles Fans Detail What It’s Like Bumping Into Him After Meeting Him In London

Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker aren't shy of a PDA

4 Moments Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker’s PDAs Were Totally NSFW

Molly-Mae Hague has spoken out about eating disorders amid Nikki Grahame's passing.

Molly-Mae Hague Calls For Anorexia To Be Taken ‘More Seriously’ In Emotional Tribute To Nikki Grahame
Gogglebox favourite Pete Sandiford is having a baby

Gogglebox's Pete Sandiford Expecting Baby With Girlfriend Paige

TV & Film

Nick Jonas said Harry Styles and Niall Horan were doing a 'good job' in their solo careers.

Nick Jonas Praises Harry Styles And Niall Horan For Doing A 'Really Good Job' In Music

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
KSI is bringing an alphorn to his upcoming tour

WATCH: KSI Has A REALLY WEIRD Surprise For His Tour

Exclusive
Olly Alexander explained why Years & Years became a solo project

WATCH: Olly Alexander Explains Why Years & Years Became A Solo Project

Exclusive
Anne-Marie celebrates her birthday with Roman Kemp

WATCH: Anne-Marie's Thrown A Surprise Birthday Party By Roman Kemp

Videos

Exclusive
James Arthur said he could "potentially" collaborate with Billie Eilish and FINNEAS

WATCH: James Arthur Teases He Could "Maybe" Write With Billie Eilish

Exclusive
Ella Henderson spoke about Jesy Nelson's upcoming solo music

WATCH: Ella Henderson Gives Update On Jesy Nelson's Solo Music

Exclusive
Olivia Rodrigo spoke about collaborating with Conan Gray

WATCH: Olivia Rodrigo Explains Why She Was In Studio With Conan Gray