Harry Styles Is Life Imitating Art Hanging Out In Fan’s Bedroom & Recreating ‘Adore You’ Video

Harry Styles brought his 'Adore You' video to real life. Picture: Getty / Harry Styles/YouTube

Harry Styles had a cup of tea with one fan's parents before feeding her fish – yes you read that correctly.

There’s a good reason to keep your bedroom tidy; because you never know when your number one idol and man crush Harry Styles will turn up at your door.

This was the case for one #blessed Harry fan named Theadora who returned home to find her dad and his mate had been hanging out with the ‘Golden’ singer and that he’d even been feeding her fish.

In a moment where life really is imitating art, Harry was pictured by Theadora’s parents lovingly feeding their daughter’s pet fish – bringing his ‘Adore You’ video, where he dotes on his beloved fish, to the real world.

oh to be a fish being fed by harry styles' hands pic.twitter.com/ZhUtDjCe5X — 𝐦𝐚𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝓪𝓭𝓸𝓻𝓮𝓼 𝓑𝓮𝓮 (@buckyneedscth) October 28, 2020

IG || “Just came home and found out who was house sitting... 😶” (©️theadoraaaaaaaa) pic.twitter.com/Et14ddcU5r — Harry Styles Updates (@OfficialWithHES) October 28, 2020

The pictures Theadora’s parents captured are an art form alone, with Harry rocking a striped navy shirt and white jeans, looking every inch the ‘Italy Harry’ we all know and love.

If you’re wondering why Harry happened to be hanging out at some random family’s home, trust us, it’s the thing of dreams.

Leaving a note to Theadora to explain why he was chilling in her room, Harry wrote: “My car broke down on your street and your dad’s friend kindly let me wait at your house with a cup of tea. I’m devastated that we missed each other. Looking forward to meeting you soon. Treat people with kindness. All my love, Harry.

“P.S. I fed the fish.”

Harry Styles dotes on a fish in the 'Adore You' video. Picture: Harry Styles/YouTube

In the corner of the note he added: “Tell your dad to get in touch and I’ll see you at a show.”

Proving he was truly gutted to have missed Theadora Harry also signed her album cover of his ‘Fine Line’ EP, writing: “Theadora, sending you all my love, I’m so sorry we missed each other. Until next time. Harry.”

He even drew a face mask on the image of himself, a necessary item he’s rarely seen without these days.

13-year-old Theadora has since put her Instagram account on private but her bio reveals her fish is named Harry.

