Harry Styles Is Life Imitating Art Hanging Out In Fan’s Bedroom & Recreating ‘Adore You’ Video

28 October 2020, 16:03

Harry Styles brought his 'Adore You' video to real life
Harry Styles brought his 'Adore You' video to real life. Picture: Getty / Harry Styles/YouTube

Harry Styles had a cup of tea with one fan's parents before feeding her fish – yes you read that correctly.

There’s a good reason to keep your bedroom tidy; because you never know when your number one idol and man crush Harry Styles will turn up at your door.

This was the case for one #blessed Harry fan named Theadora who returned home to find her dad and his mate had been hanging out with the ‘Golden’ singer and that he’d even been feeding her fish.

Where To Get Your Own Version Of Harry Styles’ ‘Golden’ Necklace

In a moment where life really is imitating art, Harry was pictured by Theadora’s parents lovingly feeding their daughter’s pet fish – bringing his ‘Adore You’ video, where he dotes on his beloved fish, to the real world.

The pictures Theadora’s parents captured are an art form alone, with Harry rocking a striped navy shirt and white jeans, looking every inch the ‘Italy Harry’ we all know and love.

If you’re wondering why Harry happened to be hanging out at some random family’s home, trust us, it’s the thing of dreams.

Leaving a note to Theadora to explain why he was chilling in her room, Harry wrote: “My car broke down on your street and your dad’s friend kindly let me wait at your house with a cup of tea. I’m devastated that we missed each other. Looking forward to meeting you soon. Treat people with kindness. All my love, Harry.

“P.S. I fed the fish.”

Harry Styles dotes on a fish in the 'Adore You' video
Harry Styles dotes on a fish in the 'Adore You' video. Picture: Harry Styles/YouTube

In the corner of the note he added: “Tell your dad to get in touch and I’ll see you at a show.”

Proving he was truly gutted to have missed Theadora Harry also signed her album cover of his ‘Fine Line’ EP, writing: “Theadora, sending you all my love, I’m so sorry we missed each other. Until next time. Harry.”

He even drew a face mask on the image of himself, a necessary item he’s rarely seen without these days.

13-year-old Theadora has since put her Instagram account on private but her bio reveals her fish is named Harry.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News

More News

See more More News

Little Mix's sixth album will be ready in time for summer

Little Mix’s New Album 'Confetti': Everything We Know From Release Date To Tracklist

Little Mix

Jade Thirlwall is a huge fan of drag culture, and so is her new boyfriend Jordan Stephens!

Jade Thirlwall Confirms Jordan Stephens Relationship As She Gushes Over His ‘Love Of Drag Culture’
Chrissy Teigen is the queen of everything. But what's her age, ethnicity and Instagram?

Chrissy Teigen: Age, Ethnicity & Instagram Revealed

The I'm A Celeb line-up has been cast

I’m A Celebrity 2020 Line-Up: Confirmed And Rumoured Cast And Contestants Revealed

Harry Styles' Golden necklace is in high demand online

Where To Get Your Own Version Of Harry Styles’ ‘Golden’ Necklace

Harry Styles tagged in music teaser and fans are living

Harry Styles Tagged In Music Teaser By Band Cannons & We're All Freaking Out

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Piers Morgan claimed he could replace David Walliams on BGT

WATCH: Piers Morgan Hints He Could Be Returning To Britain's Got Talent

Exclusive
Niall Horan congratulated Zayn and Gigi on the birth of their daughter

WATCH: Niall Horan Shares How He Congratulated Zayn Malik On Birth Of New Baby

Angela Egan has been announced as Sonny Jay's Dancing on Ice partner

Sonny Jay's Dancing On Ice Partner, Angela Egan, Confirmed

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes hinted at a collaboration with Justin Bieber

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Hints At Upcoming Collaboration With Justin Bieber

Sonny Jay has joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up

Sonny Jay Joins Dancing On Ice 2021 Line-Up

Exclusive
Sam Smith spoke about their third studio album, 'Love Goes'

WATCH: Sam Smith Shares Details About Their Upcoming Heart-Break Album