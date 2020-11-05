Harry Styles And Don’t Worry Darling Co-Stars Forced To Quarantine After Crew Member Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A crew member on Don't Worry, Darling tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles, Florence Pugh and the entire Don’t Worry, Darling cast have had to isolate after someone tested positive for coronavirus on set.

Filming on Harry Styles’ new film Don’t Worry, Darling has been halted after a member of production tested positive for coronavirus.

It’s been confirmed to Deadline the studio was shut down and the stars are now in quarantine.

Olivia Wilde is directing and starring in DWD. Picture: Getty

Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, KiKi Layne and Gemma Chan all star in the film alongside Harry, which is being directed by Olivia Wilde.

The filming process has been following strict hygiene and safety protocols amid the pandemic and the positive test was revealed during routine testing.

It’s not known who has contracted the virus, but it’s not believed to be anyone in close proximity to the main cast.

Chris Pine also stars in Don't Worry, Darling. Picture: Getty

No one else has tested positive at the moment.

Filming will be on pause for around 14 days, the usual quarantine period recommended by health experts.

It comes just one day after the cast were seen preparing for a scene in 50’s style costumes, with Harry and Chris pictured in dapper tuxedos.

