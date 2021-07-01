Harry Styles’ Unseen Video From His X Factor Days Reminds Us He’s A Mood

1 July 2021, 16:15

Harry Styles' fans have resurfaced a video from his X Factor dance rehearsals
Harry Styles' fans have resurfaced a video from his X Factor dance rehearsals. Picture: Getty/Twitter
X Factor Harry is the ultimate throwback and this video proves it!

Harry Styles has conquered many ventures in his life so far but his humble beginnings on the X Factor is where fans first started their fandom journey.

If you were lucky enough to have watched Harry and the One Direction boys throughout their time on the talent show, you’ll know why.

If you need a little reminder, an unseen video that has been resurfaced may jog your memory.

Ed Sheeran Is Still Besties With Harry Styles And We’re So Happy About It

A Harry fan account on Twitter - @STYLESARCHIVE - shared an unseen clip of the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star from one of his dance rehearsals, and we can’t deal with how adorable he was (and still is, obvs).

Harry Styles dancing during his X Factor rehearsals is giving us life
Harry Styles dancing during his X Factor rehearsals is giving us life. Picture: PA

The clip shows Haz in his green polo, grey cardigan, baggy jeans and more iconically; his beanie hat, as he unapologetically dances around while laughing.

Brb, we also need a moment to process the best throwback we’ve seen in a while.

The video is just under 30 seconds long, so it’s enough to take you back to that very moment in 2010!

Rushing to comment on how iconic the moment was, one fan tweeted: “No stop this is so funny [laughing emojis].”

Harry Styles began his career on the X Factor
Harry Styles began his career on the X Factor. Picture: PA

“The level of comfort and happiness this gives me,” penned another emotional fan.

“I wanna have this video on repeat for the rest of my life [sic],” shared another, and honestly, we feel you.

This isn’t the first time a dancing video of Harry during his X Factor days has resurfaced on social media, with this incredible video showing Haz really tapping into his dancing skills during boot camp.

Liam Payne and Zayn Malik can also be seen in the video, and honestly, it’s a moment we’ll never forget!

