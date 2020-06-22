Are Harry Styles And Daisy Lowe Dating? Inside Their Friendship And Relationship Past

Harry Styles briefly dated in 2013 and 2014. Picture: PA

Harry Styles has been friends with model Daisy Lowe for years, and the pair are facing dating rumours once again.

One Direction star Harry Styles, 26, and his good friend Daisy Lowe, 31, reportedly dated briefly on and off between 2013 and 2014 and there are now rumours Harry wants to rekindle their relationship.

According to the tabloids, Harry has reached out to Daisy through her DMs to see if the spark is still there – but she is currently dating music producer Christian Langdon.

Harry Styles Celebrity Friends: Inside His Inner Showbiz Circle

Despite this, a source claims Harry “still holds a torch for Daisy” after meeting a few years ago through mutual friends.

How did Harry Styles and Daisy Lowe meet?

Harry Styles and Daisy Lowe run in the same friendship circle. Picture: PA

Harry Styles y Daisy Lowe se vuelven a frecuentar pic.twitter.com/9iwi7En1Rz — maria one dire (@cludonedirectio) April 14, 2014

Harry and model Daisy run in the same friendship circle, with a number of the same celebrity pals as their respective close friends.

Photos of them together at their celebrity friends’ parties occasionally surface on social media.

One picture of the pair dating between 2013 and 2014 showed them hanging out with Kelly Osborne and Nick Grimshaw and they have been spotted on the FROW of the same fashion shows in the past.

When did Harry Styles and Daisy Lowe date?

Harry Styles and Daisy Lowe dated in 2013 and 2014. Picture: PA

Harry and Daisy are thought to have dated on and off between 2013 and 2014 after getting together at mutual pal Alexa Chung’s birthday party.

They reportedly kept their meet-ups low-key, seeing each other privately at night or with a group of friends around.

Is Harry Styles dating Daisy Lowe?

New reports about the former couple claim Harry is reaching out to Daisy once again.

A source told the tabloids: “Not only does he think she’s really cool, with her rock and roll background, but he really fancies her too and loves her style.

“He’s slid into her DMs quite a bit and is open about appreciating her sexy Instagram pics.

"Sadly, she’s five years older than him and while he can more than handle himself with older women, she’s always seen him more as a little brother than a lover.”

Harry split from ex long-term girlfriend Camille Rowe two years ago and is thought to have remained single since.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Harry Styles News