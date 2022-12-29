Harry Styles Spends A Wholesome Christmas With His Mum & Sister

Harry Styles had a wholesome holiday. Picture: Anne Twist/Instagram/Getty

Harry Styles' mum gave fans a rare inside look into the pop star's Christmas celebrations – and it's adorable!

Harry Styles has certainly had a very busy year, what better way to see out the remaining days of 2022 than spending time with the fam!

The pop star has been on the road for most of the year with 'Love On Tour', and he was surrounded by love over Christmas as he spent some quality time with his mum Anne Twist, and sister Gemma Styles.

The proud mum of two couldn't resist sharing a photo of the gathering on Instagram! Harry, Anne, Gemma, and her boyfriend Michal Mlynowski were all smiles in a snap posted of their festive walk.

Anne's caption simply read, "Christmas 2022," she let the wholesome images speak for themselves!

Harry Styles spent Christmas with the family. Picture: Anne Twist/Instagram

The Styles clan can be seen sporting their winter best, complete with woolly hats and puffer jackets – they looked like they leapt straight from a holiday postcard!

The carousel post from Harry's mum showed highlights from their cosy Christmas, with photos of a luxurious fireplace, an impressive roast dinner spread and an expertly decorated tree.

Commenters thanked Anne for giving her whopping 2.6 million followers a rare inside look into the family's intimate celebrations, with one writing: "THANK YOU FOR UR SERVICE QUEEN."

Another posted: "Thank you Anne for blessing us with a harry update."

"Raise your hand if you cried," one fan wrote about the heartwarming photos.

After a whirlwind year of film releases, an album drop, touring the world and a highly-publicised relationship, Harry has returned to the UK to cap off 2022.

Reports whirred in November that Styles and Olivia Wilde had broken up after nearly two years of dating, they have celebrated the holidays separately following the alleged split.

