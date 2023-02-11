Harry Styles Brings Flower Power To The BRITs Red Carpet

11 February 2023, 20:15

Harry Styles turned heads at the BRITs
Harry Styles turned heads at the BRITs. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Harry Styles put on a floral display at the BRITs and we are absolutely obsessed!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Harry Styles blows us away every single time he steps out on the red carpet... and the BRIT Awards were no different!

It was a big night for the 'As It Was' singer as he was up for four big awards, so, of course, he arrived in style and got everyone talking in the process.

BRIT Awards 2023: The Full List Of Nominees And Winners

The global pop sensation made a statement as he donned an all-black ensemble paired with a huge fabric floral neckpiece.

Harry took florals to the next level at the BRITs
Harry took florals to the next level at the BRITs. Picture: Getty

The daring look was made up of a tailored jacket with a structured hip accent, and suave pair of flared trousers.

Eagle-eyed fans on Twitter quickly deduced that the outfit was a Nina Ricci by Harris Reed-designed two-piece suit.

But of course, it was the floral display on Harry's neck that caught everyone's eye, the centrepiece featured rows upon rows of large petals – so big it nearly obscured the artist's face!

Harry wore black head-to-toe
Harry wore black head-to-toe. Picture: Getty
Harry Styles wore his iconic rings
Harry Styles wore his iconic rings. Picture: Getty

And it wouldn't be a Styles ensemble without the addition of some killer jewellery! Harry opted to wear some new rings to go with his classic lion and 'H' pieces, adding a pearl and artsy ring to his ever-growing collection.

Not only is Harry set to perform but he's been nominated in four coveted categories; Song of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best Pop/R&B Act, and Album of the Year.

