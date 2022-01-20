Harry Styles Cancels Australia And New Zealand ‘Love On Tour’ Dates

Harry Styles has cancelled his Australian and New Zealand 'Love on Tour' dates
Harry Styles has cancelled his Australian and New Zealand 'Love on Tour' dates. Picture: Getty
Harry Styles has sadly had to cancel his ‘Love On Tour’ dates in Australia and New Zealand.

Harry Styles fans in Australia and New Zealand won’t be seeing their idol perform anytime soon unfortunately.

After announcing new dates – this time at stadiums – for ‘Love On Tour’ across the UK and Europe in 2022, Harry issued a statement confirming he’s had to officially cancel the Australia and New Zealand dates.

He said: “To everyone in Australia and New Zealand, I can't believe it's been four years.

"I can't wait to see you again, but unfortunately it is just not possible at this time. I will be sharing news soon about new shows. Love you all so much. I miss you, and I can't wait to see you."

Harry Styles has released Love On Tour stadium dates
Harry Styles has released Love On Tour stadium dates. Picture: Live Nation

Harry also promised current ticket holders will get early access to the new tickets via an exclusive presale when new dates are eventually released.

A statement on Live Nation’s Australian website reads: “Due to the continuing challenges for international touring, The Harry Styles ‘Love On Tour’ is unable to be rescheduled for Australia & New Zealand in 2022.

“The current arena tour will be cancelled whilst we work towards a new tour, with all ticket holders receiving a full refund accordingly.

“Ticket Holders of the Harry Styles ‘Love on Tour’ shows who previously held on to their tickets will be able to access a priority purchase window for the new tour in Australia and New Zealand.”

Harry Styles was able to complete his US dates for Love On Tour in 2021
Harry Styles was able to complete his US dates for Love On Tour in 2021. Picture: Getty

Harry originally released his world tour dates in November 2019 – concerts which were rescheduled when the world went into lockdown in March 2020.

After having to move the dates on more than one occasion Haz finally released a string of stadium shows this week, meaning those who had tickets – bought two years ago – for the original arena tour must now get a refund.

