Harry Styles Confirms Remaining 2020 Tour Shows Are Postponed

Harry Styles has postponed the remainder of his 2020 shows. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles has announced the remainder of his concerts scheduled for later this year have been postponed.

Harry Styles was supposed to be in the middle of 'Love on Tour' at the moment, but – like all artists this year – has postponed all the dates due to the ongoing pandemic.

The ‘Adore You’ singer tweeted on Tuesday to his 35 million followers the remainder of his 2020 shows are “postponed until further notice.”

He wrote: “Everyone’s health and safety remains our top priority, which is why I unfortunately have to postpone all 2020 shows in South America, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand until further notice.

“I really hope to play the shows as planned for 2021 but will continue to monitor the situation over the coming weeks and months. I can’t wait to see you all on the road as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

Harry’s announcement comes after some fans were left confused over whether a few dates were actually going ahead.

Concerts planned for November and December in New Zealand and Australia were recently said to be going ahead as normal, so Harry’s latest tweet is no doubt clearing up the fact they have indeed been cancelled.

I really hope to play the shows as planned for 2021 but will continue to monitor the situation over the coming weeks and months. I can’t wait to see you all on the road as soon as it’s safe to do so. — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) September 15, 2020

When calling off the majority of his concerts at the start of lockdown, Harry assured they would be moved to 2021.

However, many fans are uncertain even next year’s dates will go ahead.

“South America is always gonna wait for you even if it takes 18 months,” one fan replied.

“We will keep waiting for you always,” promised another.

Harry’s 'Love on Tour' was a highly-anticipated show after he dropped chart-topping album ‘Fine Line’ in December last year.

