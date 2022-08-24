Hannah Montana Almost Starred Some Very Different Famous Actors As Main Roles

24 August 2022, 12:39

Some very familiar faces were almost cast in Hannah Montana
Some very familiar faces were almost cast in Hannah Montana. Picture: Alamy/Disney

By Hayley Habbouchi

The role of Hannah Montana on the popular Disney show was famously played by Miley Cyrus - but some other big names were considered for the main roles in the series.

Hannah Montana was one of our biggest childhood Disney TV favourites, with the show spanning from 2006-2011 and starred Miley Cyrus as Miley Stewart; a teenage girl who lives a secret double life as a famous pop singer.

The series was known to put stars like Miley on the map, as well as Emily Osment who played Miley’s BFF Lilly Truscott, Jason Earles who played Miley’s brother Jackson Stewart and Mitchel Musso who played Miley’s other BFF Oliver Oken.

However, the series could’ve looked entirely different had the roles gone to different actors, which was almost the case.

Demi Lovato Talks About Age-Gap Relationships In TikTok Hit '29'

Why Hero Fiennes Tiffin Didn’t Read The After Books Before Taking On Hardin Role

The roles of Hannah Montana and Lilly almost went to different actors
The roles of Hannah Montana and Lilly almost went to different actors. Picture: Alamy
Taylor Momsen was almost cast as Hannah Montana
Taylor Momsen was almost cast as Hannah Montana. Picture: Alamy
Daniella Monet was one of 3 actors considered for Hannah Montana's role
Daniella Monet was one of 3 actors considered for Hannah Montana's role. Picture: Alamy

Casting director Lisa London recently revealed on TikTok that Victorious star Daniella Monet and Gossip Girl actress Taylor Momsen were incredibly close to being cast as Hannah Montana.

She revealed that 1,200 girls auditioned to play Chloe Stewart, the original name of the character, which was later changed to Miley following the singer’s casting.

Taylor Momsen’s close call as Hannah Montana has been widely known for years, however, fans were left shocked at the prospect of Victorious’ Daniella being cast as Hannah/Chloe.

Aly & AJ were reportedly almost cast as Hannah and Lilly in Hannah Montana
Aly & AJ were reportedly almost cast as Hannah and Lilly in Hannah Montana. Picture: Alamy

Since then, pop duo and sisters Aly & AJ Michalka have also revealed that they were offered the roles of Hannah and Lilly by former Disney President of Entertainment, Gary Marsh.

AJ shared the news on the duo’s shared Twitter account, writing: “I adore Lisa London but I have some tea beyond the tea to spill. Gary Marsh originally offered the role of ‘Hannah Montana’ to Aly and I was offered the role of ‘Lilly Truscott’ (I know this so doesn’t matter but thought I’d chime in).”

It’s safe to say Hannah Montana fans everywhere are pondering on how we could’ve seen various stars in that iconic blonde wig!

